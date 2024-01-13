|Location:
|2 Towns Tap Room
|Map:
|33930 SE Eastgate Circle, Corvallis, Oregon 97333
|Phone:
|5412073915
|Email:
|j.wisor@2townsciderhouse.com
|Website:
|http://33930 SE Eastgate Circle
|All Dates:
2 Towns Cider Week Kickoff!
Join us on January 13th for the 2 Towns Cider Week Kickoff! Explore "The Brands That Built Us" with exclusive specials and food pairings featuring our flagship ciders. Whether you're a seasoned cider enthusiast or a newcomer eager to explore the world of craft beverages, this event promises a unique journey through the heart of our brand.
Specials and food pairings centered around the flagships that set the groundwork for 2 Towns today