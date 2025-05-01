 Calendar Home
Location:Rain Dance Vineyards
Map:3004 NE Zimri Drive, Newberg, Oregon 97132
Phone: 503-538-1097
Email:info@raindancevineyards.com
Website:https://raindancevineyards.com/events/
All Dates:May 1, 2025 - May 31, 2025 2-for-1 Estate Wine Tastings All May.

We like to celebrate Oregon wine year-round; however, we go a little bigger during Oregon Wine Month. We’re kicking things off by offering 2-for-1 tastings throughout the entire month of May!

Plan your visit now to enjoy our stunning patio with panoramic vineyard views. Indulge in our award-winning wines and meet our friendly resident llamas for a truly unique wine country experience.

Our farmhouse tasting room is open Thursday - Monday from 11AM-5PM. Reservations are appreciated, but walk-ins are always welcome!

Don't miss this special opportunity to experience everything our winery has to offer. We look forward to hosting you!

 

Fee: $2-for-1 Estate Wine Tastings

Rain Dance Vineyards
