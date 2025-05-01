|Location:
|Rain Dance Vineyards
|Map:
|3004 NE Zimri Drive, Newberg, Oregon 97132
|Phone:
|503-538-1097
|Email:
|info@raindancevineyards.com
|Website:
|https://raindancevineyards.com/events/
|All Dates:
2-for-1 Estate Wine Tastings All May
We like to celebrate Oregon wine year-round; however, we go a little bigger during Oregon Wine Month. We’re kicking things off by offering 2-for-1 tastings throughout the entire month of May!
Plan your visit now to enjoy our stunning patio with panoramic vineyard views. Indulge in our award-winning wines and meet our friendly resident llamas for a truly unique wine country experience.
Our farmhouse tasting room is open Thursday - Monday from 11AM-5PM. Reservations are appreciated, but walk-ins are always welcome!
Don't miss this special opportunity to experience everything our winery has to offer. We look forward to hosting you!
Fee: $2-for-1 Estate Wine Tastings
We’re celebrating Oregon Wine Month by offering 2-for-1 tastings the entire month of May!