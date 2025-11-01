16th Annual Olio Nuovo Festival

Join Durant, home to the Durant Vineyards Winery & Tasting Room and Oregon’s only commercial olive mill, for the 16th annual Olio Nuovo Festival, a monthlong series of events celebrating the season’s first olive oil pressing! This beloved tradition returns with seasonal tastings, tours, live music, holiday shopping, and more throughout the month of November.



Festival highlights include Feast Olio, an immersive culinary event featuring a seven-course Italian supper with wine pairings, and the Oeno & Olio Tasting, a communal tasting of Durant estate wines and extra virgin olive oils. Visitors can also enjoy daily guided tours of the working olive mill, browse the holiday marketplace filled with artisan goods and gourmet products, and relax in the heated Olio Food & Wine Pavilion with live music and Italian-inspired fare. The nursery and greenhouses will also be transformed for the season with fresh greenery, handcrafted wreaths, and holiday decor.



The celebration concludes with the Olio Grand Finale on November 29 and 30, featuring freshly shucked oysters with a drizzle of olio, the debut of two newly released Durant Vineyards sparkling wines, local vendors, and photos with Santa to support the See Ya Later Foundation. Many events are free and open to the public. Reservations are recommended for ticketed experiences.



For more information and a full lineup of events, visit: https://durantoregon.com/olio-nuovo-2025/.

Fee: $0-$180