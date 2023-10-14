13th Annual 2 Towns Harvest Party

Get ready to embark on a flavor-packed adventure at the highly anticipated 13th Annual 2 Towns Harvest Party, proudly hosted by 2 Towns Ciderhouse. Set amid the 2 Towns Ciderhouse production facility at 5123 Southwest Hout Street, Corvallis, OR, this much-awaited event will take place on Saturday, October 14, 2023, from 12:00 pm to 9:00 pm PDT.



The 2 Towns Harvest Party promises to be an unforgettable experience that combines live entertainment, award-winning craft ciders, delectable cuisine, and more. Attendees can immerse themselves in a symphony of flavors with over 55+ craft beverages on tap, featuring signature offerings such as Craftwell Cocktails, TeaREX KillerTea, SeekOut Seltzer, Nectar Creek Meadery, and an exciting new non-alcoholic release, Sidekick, by 2 Towns.



The event boasts an all-day lineup of live music featuring acclaimed artists like DJ Casey Vann, Melange, Ida Jane and the Weekend Gardeners, Ludicrous Speed, and The Incompatibles. Other event highlights include a hot cider bar, guided cidery tours, a photo booth for capturing cherished moments, a raffle, and even a dedicated pumpkin bar.



Net proceeds will benefit the Unity Shelter, whose mission is to address the needs of residents experiencing homelessness in our community.

Fee: $20 in advance, $25 at the door