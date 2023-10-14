 Calendar Home
Location:2 Towns Production Facility
Map:5123 SW Hout St, Corvallis, OR 97333
Phone: 5412073915
Email:info@2townsciderhouse.com
Website:http://5123 SW Hout St
All Dates:Oct 14, 2023 12:00 pm - 9:00 pm

13th Annual 2 Towns Harvest Party

Get ready to embark on a flavor-packed adventure at the highly anticipated 13th Annual 2 Towns Harvest Party, proudly hosted by 2 Towns Ciderhouse. Set amid the 2 Towns Ciderhouse production facility at 5123 Southwest Hout Street, Corvallis, OR, this much-awaited event will take place on Saturday, October 14, 2023, from 12:00 pm to 9:00 pm PDT.

The 2 Towns Harvest Party promises to be an unforgettable experience that combines live entertainment, award-winning craft ciders, delectable cuisine, and more. Attendees can immerse themselves in a symphony of flavors with over 55+ craft beverages on tap, featuring signature offerings such as Craftwell Cocktails, TeaREX KillerTea, SeekOut Seltzer, Nectar Creek Meadery, and an exciting new non-alcoholic release, Sidekick, by 2 Towns.

The event boasts an all-day lineup of live music featuring acclaimed artists like DJ Casey Vann, Melange, Ida Jane and the Weekend Gardeners, Ludicrous Speed, and The Incompatibles. Other event highlights include a hot cider bar, guided cidery tours, a photo booth for capturing cherished moments, a raffle, and even a dedicated pumpkin bar.

Net proceeds will benefit the Unity Shelter, whose mission is to address the needs of residents experiencing homelessness in our community.

 

Fee: $20 in advance, $25 at the door

Live music, 55+ craft beverages on tap, food trucks, cidery tour and more!

2 Towns Production Facility
2 Towns Production Facility 97333 5123 SW Hout St, Corvallis, OR 97333
October (2023)
« September
November »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2023 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable