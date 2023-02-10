11TH ANNUAL VALENTINE’S WINE TASTING LOOP

FEBRUARY 2023



Cupid is returning to Oregon Wine Country for the 11th Annual Valentine’s Wine Tasting Loop! Sixteen of Tualatin Valley’s most esteemed wineries are joining up for a weekend of special events, wine tasting, food & more! You’ll LOVE what they have in store!

A NOTE ON RESERVATIONS

As many wineries take reservations, be sure to start planning your weekend soon!

ENTER TO WIN!

Collect stamps from 4 participating wineries for a chance to win a ‘Wine Lovers Package,’ including items from each winery. Two winners will be selected. Each basket worth more than $400 in value!

HOW IT WORKS

Pick up a Stamp Card at your first stop (be sure to check who requires reservations)

Collect Stamps at each of the wineries you visit

Have fun, taste wine & feel the love of wine country!

Leave your Stamp Card at your last stop (stamps will be offered through the end of February)

Special activities will run the weekend of February 10-12; however, wineries will be stamping cards through the end of the month so you can feel the love throughout February.

**Please note some wineries will only be open for the Valentine’s Weekend, as noted below.

LOOP PARTICIPANTS, ACTIVITIES & HOURS



APOLLONI VINEYARDS

14135 NW Timmerman Rd., Forest Grove, OR 97116

Valentine’s Weekend & February Hours: Thursday-Monday 11am-5pm



Valentine's Fondue for Two! Join Apolloni for a sweet and savory duo of fondue pairings! Enjoy a cheese fondue crafted with a blend of creamy cheeses, then dip in on the sweet side with a chocolate fondue, all served with a range of accompaniments for dipping. You can reserve your wine tasting and fondue at apolloni.com/visit.

$25 (Serves two) | $20 for Apolloni Cellar Club Members

Reservations recommended. Book yours here.



ARDIRI WINERY

35040 SW Unger Road, Cornelius, Oregon 97113

Valentine’s Weekend & February Hours: Thursday-Sunday 11am-7pm

Join Ardiri for a warm bowl of soup and fresh roll on Friday afternoon and romantic fireside jazz on Saturday, featuring Lena’s Piano Family.

Reservations recommended. Email john@ardiriwine.com for booking.

BLIZZARD WINES

29495 SW Burkhalter Rd. Hillsboro, Oregon 97123

Valentine’s Weekend & February Hours: Wednesday-Sunday 11am-5pm

Blizzard Wines has created special Valentine’s flights showcasing ‘Dosage’ in Champagnes and ‘Nobel Grapes’ of Bordeaux. See what all the ‘Extra Brut’ hub bub is about in the most trending style of French Champagnes and discover why Nobel Grapes are the most famous (and delicious) in the world. Food available; meat and cheese boards can be included to pair with any flight.

Reservations recommended for a no-wait seating experience. Book yours here.



COOPER MOUNTAIN VINEYARDS

20121 SW Leonardo Ln, Beaverton, OR 97007

Valentine’s Weekend & February Hours: Thursday-Sunday 11am-4pm

Join Cooper Mountain for Valentine’s Bon Bon (chocolate truffle) pairing with four of their wines.

$35 per person, which includes the wine and chocolate tasting experience.

Reservations required. Book your table here.

DANU WINES

173 NE 3rd Avenue, Suite #107, Hillsboro, Oregon 97124

Special Valentine’s Weekend Hours: Friday & Saturday 3pm to 8:30pm, Sunday Noon to 4pm.

February Hours: Tuesday-Friday 3-8:30pm; Saturday 3-8pm; Sunday & Monday – closed



Celebrate that special person in your life at DAnu Wines! DAnu will be offering a selection of special Valentine appetizers and desserts all weekend and live music by Brenda Andrus on Saturday, February 11th from 5pm to 7:30pm.



Reservations recommended, but not required.



DAUNTLESS WINE CO.

2003 Main St, Forest Grove, OR 97116

Valentine’s Weekend & February Hours: Wednesday & Thursday 3-8pm; Friday 3-9pm; Saturday 1:30-9pm; Sunday Closed



Join Dauntless Wine Co. on Friday and Saturday for a chocolate truffle pairing with a surprise wine and receive 20% off any three-bottle purchase.



No reservations required.



DION VINEYARD

33155 Riedweg Road, Cornelius, OR 97113

Valentine’s Weekend Hours: Friday-Sunday 11am-4pm

Please note Dion will only be open February 10-12 for this special event (closed the remainder of February)

Better with Bubbles! Join Dion for a sparkling weekend, featuring three bubbly wines alongside their lovely, small batch Pinot Noirs. What better way to spend Valentine’s with everyone’s true love – bubbles & Pinot!

Reservations highly recommended. Email info@dionvineyards.com or call 503-407-8598 to book your spot.



FREJA CELLARS WINERY & VINEYARDS

16691 SW McFee Place, Hillsboro, OR 97123

Valentine’s Weekend Hours: Friday-Sunday 11am-5pm

Please note Freja will only be open February 10-12 for this special event.

Reservations recommended. Email willy@frejacellars.com or call 503-628-0337 to book your spot.



HAMACHER WINES

14665 SW Winery Ln, Beaverton, OR 97007

Valentine’s Weekend & February Hours: Wednesday-Sunday 11am-5pm



For Valentine's Weekend, Hamacher will be releasing their Chardonnay Musqué and featuring local candlemaker Rose City Creations on Saturday and Sunday from 1-4pm. On Sunday, enjoy Live Music by David Tutmark from 1-4pm.

Reservations recommended. Book yours here.

OAK KNOLL

29700 SW Burkhalter Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97123

Valentine’s Weekend & February Hours: Open Daily 11am-5pm

Oak Knoll Winery has a fun Make ~n~ Take that will bring your craftiness out while enjoying your tasting. Decorate a wooden hanging heart to take as a memento of your Valentine’s Weekend fun.

Reservations recommended. Book yours here.

RESOLU CELLARS

260 SE 4th Ave, Hillsboro, OR 97123

Special Valentine’s Weekend Hours: Friday-Sunday 12-8pm

Normal February Hours: Friday 4-8pm; Saturday 12-8pm

Reservations recommended, but not required. Book yours here.

RUBY VINEYARD & WINERY

30088 SW Egger Rd., Hillsboro, OR 97123

Valentine’s Weekend & February Hours: Open Daily 11am-5pm

Reservations recommended. Book yours here or call 503-628-7829.



SCOTCH CHURCH ROAD VINEYARD

30125 NW Scotch Church Rd, Hillsboro, OR 97124

Valentine’s Weekend & February Hours: Friday-Sunday 1-6pm

Scotch Church Vineyard will have Live Music Sat & Sunday 2-5pm

No reservations required.



SIDEREUS WINERY

5195 SW Hergert Rd., Cornelius, OR 97113

Valentine’s Weekend Hours: Thursday-Monday 11am-6pm

Sidereus Winery will be hosting Acornistic Cookie Co for a quick and fun cookie decorating class. Enjoy Sidereus’ award-winning wines while learning a delicious new skill!

Reservations highly recommended. Book yours here.



TUALATIN ESTATE VINEYARDS

10850 NW Seavey Road, Forest Grove, Oregon 97116

Valentine’s Weekend Hours: Thursday-Monday 11am-5pm

Join Tualatin Estate Vineyards for a special Wine and Cookie Tasting Experience. Enjoy our delicious pairing of 5 wines and 3 cookies to find your perfect match.

Reservations required. Book yours here