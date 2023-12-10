|Location:
|Youngberg Hill Winery
|Map:
|10660 SW Youngberg Hill Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
|Phone:
|5034722727
|Email:
|molly@youngberghill.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.exploretock.com/youngberghill/event/436708/10th-annual-wreath-making-event
|All Dates:
10th Annual Wreath Making Event
Please join us for the 10th annual Grapevine Wreath Making Party on Sunday, December 3, Saturday, December 9, and Sunday, December 10, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
We’ll give you a short instruction on how to bend the vines into a wreath and then provide you with grapevines to make the wreath your own. Please bring your own decorations; we will supply the grapevine canes. Wine will be available for purchase; charcuterie may be preordered here.
Reservations are required.
This is a popular event and sells out quickly, so book your tickets early.