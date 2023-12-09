10th Annual Wreath Making Event

Please join us for the 10th annual Grapevine Wreath Making Party on Sunday, December 3, Saturday, December 9, and Sunday, December 10, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.



We’ll give you a short instruction on how to bend the vines into a wreath and then provide you with grapevines to make the wreath your own. Please bring your own decorations; we will supply the grapevine canes. Wine will be available for purchase; charcuterie may be preordered here.



Reservations are required.



This is a popular event and sells out quickly, so book your tickets early.