 Calendar Home
Location:Youngberg Hill Winery
Map:10660 SW Youngberg Hill Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 5034722727
Email:molly@youngberghill.com
Website:http://https://www.exploretock.com/youngberghill/event/436708/10th-annual-wreath-making-event
All Dates:Dec 3, 2023 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Dec 9, 2023 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Dec 10, 2023 11:00 am - 2:00 pm

10th Annual Wreath Making Event

Please join us for the 10th annual Grapevine Wreath Making Party on Sunday, December 3, Saturday, December 9, and Sunday, December 10, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

We’ll give you a short instruction on how to bend the vines into a wreath and then provide you with grapevines to make the wreath your own. Please bring your own decorations; we will supply the grapevine canes. Wine will be available for purchase; charcuterie may be preordered here.

Reservations are required.

This is a popular event and sells out quickly, so book your tickets early.

Please join us for the 10th annual Grapevine Wreath Making Party on Sunday, December 3, Saturday, December 9, and Sunday, December 10, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.We’ll give you a short instruction on how to bend the vines into a wreath and then provide you with grapevines to make the wreath your own. Please bring your own decorations; we will supply the grapevine canes. Wine will be available ...
Youngberg Hill Winery
Youngberg Hill Winery 10660 10660 SW Youngberg Hill Rd, McMinnville, OR 97128
December (2023)
« November
January »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            


Find OWP  |   Archives  |   Advertise  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Us  |  Our Contributors

© 2023 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable