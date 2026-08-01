107IST Axe & Rose Wine Release Party

107IST (107 Independent Supporters Trust) and Sidereus Vineyard and Winery announce a new wine release that celebrates the passion, joy, and support surrounding Oregon’s professional soccer teams, along with Oregon’s signature grape, Pinot Noir. The limited-edition wine, called 2024 Willamette Valley Axe & Rose Pinot Noir, is the result of a collaboration between 107IST (a nonprofit organization that backs the Timbers Army and the Rose City Riveters), and Sidereus Winery, whose staff are avid soccer fans. For each bottle sold, $2 will contribute to the 107IST’s philanthropic efforts supporting the region’s youth soccer and community initiatives, which include education opportunities and volunteer activities.



Wine release parties will showcase Axe & Rose wine in conjunction with upcoming Timbers and Thorns games. The first party is Aug. 1 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., which is pre-game for the Portland Timbers vs. Seattle Sounders match. 107IST is hosting at The Axe & Rose Legends Pub (1737 SW Morrison St., Portland). This is the 107IST members-only pub. Non-members are welcome to purchase a Legends day-pass to enjoy the event for $10, or a yearly membership of $30. Supporters can purchase bottles at each party. Fans can pick up purchased bottles back at Legends after the game.

Fee: $0 for 107IST members/$10 non-members