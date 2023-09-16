 Calendar Home
Location:Saffron Fields Vineyard
Map:18748 NE Laughlin Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148
Phone: 503-662-5323
Email:jvitkovich@saffronfields.com
Website:http://https://saffronfields.com/product/10-year-anniversary-party-
All Dates:Sep 16, 2023 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

10 Year Anniversary Party!


Celebrate the last ten years with us at the Decade Party hosted by Saffron Fields Vineyard! This unforgettable event will feature live music, delicious food trucks, and our highly sought-after wines. The party starts at noon on Saturday, September 16th, and lasts until 4 pm. Admission is just $10 for guests and $5 for members. Indulge in scrumptious food from top-notch food trucks while you sip on our incredible wines served by the glass or bottle service. Get ready to groove to the beats of the fantastic band Harvey Brindell & The Tablerockers, who will keep you dancing all day. Our vineyard will be transformed into an oasis of delight, making it an event you won't want to miss!


Event starts 12:00pm and ends at 4:00pm

Live music by: Harvey Brindell & The Tablerockers

Food Trucks: Los Kopitos Food Truck and Cajun Papa's

 

Fee: $10

Wine, Food Trucks, and Live Music!

Saffron Fields Vineyard
18748 NE Laughlin Rd, Yamhill, OR 97148
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

