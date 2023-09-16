10 Year Anniversary Party!



Celebrate the last ten years with us at the Decade Party hosted by Saffron Fields Vineyard! This unforgettable event will feature live music, delicious food trucks, and our highly sought-after wines. The party starts at noon on Saturday, September 16th, and lasts until 4 pm. Admission is just $10 for guests and $5 for members. Indulge in scrumptious food from top-notch food trucks while you sip on our incredible wines served by the glass or bottle service. Get ready to groove to the beats of the fantastic band Harvey Brindell & The Tablerockers, who will keep you dancing all day. Our vineyard will be transformed into an oasis of delight, making it an event you won't want to miss!





Event starts 12:00pm and ends at 4:00pm



Live music by: Harvey Brindell & The Tablerockers



Food Trucks: Los Kopitos Food Truck and Cajun Papa's

Fee: $10