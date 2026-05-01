1-Year Anniversary - 3 Goats Vineyard Tasting Room

A party so big . . . we're celebrating for 2 days straight!



Friday, May 15, 2026

3:00pm - 8:00pm

NEW WINE RELEASE - Herd Club Members

LIVE MUSIC - Alex Pineda Guitar

FOOD TRUCK - Rommel's Filipino Food

DESSERT - while supplies last



Saturday, May 16, 2026

3:00pm - 8:00pm

NEW WINE RELEASE - Herd Club Members

LIVE MUSIC - Alex Pineda Guitar

FOOD TRUCK - Super Tacos Ochoa

DESSERT - while supplies last



Ages 21+ ONLY | FREE TO ATTEND

Seating First Come, First Served



Let's have a great time!