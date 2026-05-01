|Location:
|3 Goats Vineyard Tasting Room
|Map:
|139 SE 2nd Avenue, Hillsboro, Oregon 97123
|Phone:
|(971) 727-0099
|Email:
|hi@3goats.com
|Website:
|https://www.3goats.com/
|All Dates:
1-Year Anniversary - 3 Goats Vineyard Tasting Room
A party so big . . . we're celebrating for 2 days straight!
Friday, May 15, 2026
3:00pm - 8:00pm
NEW WINE RELEASE - Herd Club Members
LIVE MUSIC - Alex Pineda Guitar
FOOD TRUCK - Rommel's Filipino Food
DESSERT - while supplies last
Saturday, May 16, 2026
3:00pm - 8:00pm
NEW WINE RELEASE - Herd Club Members
LIVE MUSIC - Alex Pineda Guitar
FOOD TRUCK - Super Tacos Ochoa
DESSERT - while supplies last
Ages 21+ ONLY | FREE TO ATTEND
Seating First Come, First Served
Let's have a great time!
Come celebrate 1 year of the 3 Goats Vineyard Downtown Hillsboro Tasting Room!