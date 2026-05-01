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Location:3 Goats Vineyard Tasting Room
Map:139 SE 2nd Avenue, Hillsboro, Oregon 97123
Phone: (971) 727-0099
Email:hi@3goats.com
Website:https://www.3goats.com/
All Dates:May 15, 2026 - May 16, 2026 Hours: 3:00pm-8:00pm each day

1-Year Anniversary - 3 Goats Vineyard Tasting Room

A party so big . . . we're celebrating for 2 days straight!

Friday, May 15, 2026
3:00pm - 8:00pm
NEW WINE RELEASE - Herd Club Members
LIVE MUSIC - Alex Pineda Guitar
FOOD TRUCK - Rommel's Filipino Food
DESSERT - while supplies last

Saturday, May 16, 2026
3:00pm - 8:00pm
NEW WINE RELEASE - Herd Club Members
LIVE MUSIC - Alex Pineda Guitar
FOOD TRUCK - Super Tacos Ochoa
DESSERT - while supplies last

Ages 21+ ONLY | FREE TO ATTEND
Seating First Come, First Served

Let's have a great time!

Come celebrate 1 year of the 3 Goats Vineyard Downtown Hillsboro Tasting Room!

3 Goats Vineyard Tasting Room
3 Goats Vineyard Tasting Room 97123 139 SE 2nd Avenue, Hillsboro, Oregon 97123
May (2026)
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Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
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