✨🎄 Holiday Bazaar at Oak Knoll Winery 🎄✨

Kick off the holiday season with us at our Annual Holiday Bazaar! 🎁 Whether you’re shopping for the person who has everything or just looking for that perfect one-of-a-kind treasure, our vendors will have something special for everyone on your list.



This year, we’re filling both our cozy warehouse and our beautifully decorated winery with holiday cheer, local vendors, and plenty of festive spirit. 🌟



📅 Date: Saturday & Sunday, December 6th & 7th

⏰ Time: 11:00 AM – 4:30 PM



🍷 Sip on glass pours or grab a bottle to enjoy and share while you are here. Don't forget to take home some as well (no tastings this weekend).



🎟️ Tickets:

Free entry! Just grab your complimentary $0 ticket(s) so we know how many holiday shoppers to expect.



✨ Stay tuned — vendor list coming soon!



Bring your friends, bring your holiday spirit, and join us for a weekend of shopping, sipping, and seasonal fun!