 Calendar Home
Location:Patton Valley Wines
Map:801 SW BAKER ST, MCMINNVILLE, OR 97128
Phone: 5039853445
Email:info@pattonvalley.com
Website:http://www.pattonvalley.com
All Dates:Feb 17, 2024

'OH SOy SeXXXy’ Candle Making Class

Unleash your creativity using pre-made soy wax Valentine’s themed shapes and sensual scents during Sherman Candles' OH SOy SeXXXy’ candle making class!

You'll choose from a variety of shapes & alluring aromas to erect a titillating illuminator. Led by the effervescent chandelier, Stephanie Sherman, there will be no shortage of girthy laughs.

You will have everything you need to take home a soy wax candle using scents blended with essential oils & non-toxic fragrance oils in an 8oz black vessel. Including a bag & tissue paper.

DATE: FEBRUARY 17TH 3PM - 4PM

TICKET: $40 PER PERSON INCLUDES ONE GLASS OF WINE OR SPARKLING APPLE CIDER | $35 PER PERSON FOR WINE CLUB MEMBERS

Additional drinks and snacks can be purchased onsite. Doors open at 3pm, class will begin at 3:15pm.

 

Fee: $40

