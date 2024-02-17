'OH SOy SeXXXy’ Candle Making Class

Unleash your creativity using pre-made soy wax Valentine’s themed shapes and sensual scents during Sherman Candles' OH SOy SeXXXy’ candle making class!



You'll choose from a variety of shapes & alluring aromas to erect a titillating illuminator. Led by the effervescent chandelier, Stephanie Sherman, there will be no shortage of girthy laughs.



You will have everything you need to take home a soy wax candle using scents blended with essential oils & non-toxic fragrance oils in an 8oz black vessel. Including a bag & tissue paper.



DATE: FEBRUARY 17TH 3PM - 4PM



TICKET: $40 PER PERSON INCLUDES ONE GLASS OF WINE OR SPARKLING APPLE CIDER | $35 PER PERSON FOR WINE CLUB MEMBERS



Additional drinks and snacks can be purchased onsite. Doors open at 3pm, class will begin at 3:15pm.

Fee: $40