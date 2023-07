'In Your Honor' wine dinner series

The ‘In Your Honor’ wine dinner series brings us to our home in Newberg & the Chehalem Mountains, featuring Beckham Estate, CHO Wines, Jacob Martin & McKinlay Wines, Longplay/Lia’s Vineyard, and Sineann, with provisions from Champoeg Farms, Ewing Young Distillery, and Ken & June’s Hazelnut Farm.



Each month Ruddick/Wood features select winemakers from Willamette Valley sub-AVAs (American Viticultural Areas) - longtime favorites and new colleagues; friends, mentors, and neighbors, showcasing by-the-glass selections all month, winemaker education & tastings, culminating in a celebratory dinner with winemakers and friends on Thursday, July 20.



6pm gathering hour with hors d'oeuvres, 7p multi-course family-style farm-to-tavern dinner and desserts.



The dinner is $120/guest, $100/industry, including gratuity, with 5% of proceeds donated to Yamhill Community Action Partnership (YCAP).



Tickets available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/in-your-honor-collaborative-wine-dinner-tickets-670500193127?aff=ebdssbcategorybrowse or RSVP to info@ruddickwood.com

