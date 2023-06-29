'In Your Honor' wine dinner series

Each month Ruddick/Wood features select producers from Willamette Valley sub-AVAs (American Viticultural Areas) - longtime favorites and up-and-coming new makers; friends & mentors. June takes us to Dayton & the Dundee Hills, spotlighting the fantastic work at Alumbra Cellars, Anderson Family, Corollary Wines, L'Angolo Estate, and Winter's Hill.



We're highlighting these great wineries with by-the-glass selections all month long, culminating in a celebratory dinner with everyone Thursday, June 29. Gathering hour 6 pm, seated family-style dinner at 7. Provisions by Cascade Organics, plus a few fun cameos. A good time will be had by all. We'll raise a glass to the detailed, skilled labor that brings life from the earth.



$120/guest, $100/industry, inclusive of gratuity. 5% of proceeds to Yamhill Community Action Partnership. RSVP and tickets available by email info@ruddickwood.com or stop by the old fashioned way.



Cheers!

