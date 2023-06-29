|Location:
|Ruddick/Wood
|Map:
|720 E 1st Street, Newberg, Oregon 97132
|Phone:
|503-487-6133
|Email:
|info@ruddickwood.com
|Website:
|http://www.ruddickwood.com
|All Dates:
'In Your Honor' wine dinner series
Each month Ruddick/Wood features select producers from Willamette Valley sub-AVAs (American Viticultural Areas) - longtime favorites and up-and-coming new makers; friends & mentors. June takes us to Dayton & the Dundee Hills, spotlighting the fantastic work at Alumbra Cellars, Anderson Family, Corollary Wines, L'Angolo Estate, and Winter's Hill.
We're highlighting these great wineries with by-the-glass selections all month long, culminating in a celebratory dinner with everyone Thursday, June 29. Gathering hour 6 pm, seated family-style dinner at 7. Provisions by Cascade Organics, plus a few fun cameos. A good time will be had by all. We'll raise a glass to the detailed, skilled labor that brings life from the earth.
$120/guest, $100/industry, inclusive of gratuity. 5% of proceeds to Yamhill Community Action Partnership. RSVP and tickets available by email info@ruddickwood.com or stop by the old fashioned way.
Cheers!
Fee: $120/guest, $100/industry, inclusive of gratuity
collaborative wine dinner series featuring longtime favorites and talented new makers