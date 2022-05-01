May 1, 2022

CS: May 2022

Patchwork of Pinot

Phelps Creek Vineyards 2019 Estate Reserve Pinot Noir, Columbia Gorge

Decadent aromas invite with buttery graham cracker crust, warm baking spices, ripe red raspberry, spring lilacs and a squeeze of citrus. Flavors repeat on a rich, full palate with added notes of orange and cola. $52

Three Feathers 2019 Oregon Pinot Noir, Chehalem Mountains

Interesting and savory, the nose reminds of sun-brewed black tea with lemon, fruity strawberry, pipe tobacco, sweet grass and light caramel. The aromas integrate into a flavor medley in this light-bodied, bright wine with black tea leaf-flavored tannins. $36

Brandborg Winery 2019 Bench Lands Pinot Noir, Umpqua Valley

Sour cherry meets earthy red beets, rich soil and minerality on the nose. Cherry and earthy flavors continue on a medium-body palate with juicy acidity, a touch of salinity and a mild white pepper finish. $25

La Randonnée 2019 Carlton Hill Vineyard Pinot Noir, Yamhill-Carlton

Flirtatious and fruity boasting scents of cherry, strawberry, vanilla and warm spice. The palate adds complexity with cherry, almond, cola, prune, wet rock and a welcome sour counterpoint. $42

Red Hills Cellars 2019 Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

A layering of aromas reveals sweet vanilla, custard and strawberry with tangy tangerine, fresh roses and warm toastiness. The notes reappear on a rich, fun palate with a powdery finish. $45