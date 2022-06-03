June 2, 2022

CS: June 2022

Donning white

Reustle Prayer Rock Vineyards 2021 Estate Selection Sauvignon Blanc, Umpqua Valley

Lovely fresh green layers of grass, lime and Granny Smith apple skin meet white clover flower spice, orange blossom and a fruit cocktail medley. A refreshing yet viscous palate with tart apple, lime, ripe Bartlett pear, early mango and a stream of minerality. $31

Furioso Vineyards 2021 Melon de Bourgogne, Umpqua Valley

Pretty citrus blossom nose with honeyed notes tempered by petrol and lifted with lime. Full, satiny texture layered with lime, melon rind, sweet hay and salinity lingering on an extended finish. $38

Sidereus Vineyard & Winery 2021 Roussanne, Columbia Valley

Bright spring aromas of lemongrass, dried grapefruit zest, and blood orange. Enticingly rich, balanced with a touch of bitter. Lemon curd transitions to grapefruit and blood orange with a hint of anise on the finish. $35

La Randonnée 2021 Sauvignon Blanc, Yamhill-Carlton

Scents of fresh grapefruit and preserved fruit cocktail. Fruity ruby red grapefruit sweetness and a full body are balanced by tangerine acid and a little spritz. $25

Season Cellars 2021 Sauvignon Blanc, Southern Oregon

You will believe you’re in the tropics with pronounced peach, papaya and a muscat grape quality. The palate is somewhat lighter and more streamlined with lemon, lime, grapefruit, petrol and a banana finish. $22