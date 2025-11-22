October 31, 2025

Za’atar Duck with Moroccan Green Lentils

Chef Gabe Weaver, executive chef at Elizabeth’s Mediterranean Cuisine in Eugene, shares this recipe, currently featured on the fall seasonal menu at the restaurant. It pairs beautifully with a fruit-forward, medium-bodied Pinot Noir. Our recommended wine pairing is Elizabeth Chambers Cellar 2022 Lazy River Pinot Noir.

Gabe Weaver, executive chef at Elizabeth's Mediterranean Cuisine in Eugene, is an Oregon native and has been cooking for more than 25 years in some of the city's top dining establishments. After several trips to Europe and tours of the Mediterranean, chef Gabe fell in love with the region's predominant farm-to-table concept. Since joining Elizabeth's, chef Gabe has transformed the menu from small plates to a full menu of brunch, lunch and dinner featuring authentic Mediterranean cuisine paired with Elizabeth Chambers Cellar wines.

Prep & Cook time: 30-40 minutes /// 4 servings

Moroccan Green Lentils:



• 1 cup green lentils

• 4 cloves garlic

• ½ yellow onion, chopped

• 1 red bell pepper, chopped

• ½ cup chopped parsley

• 2 tbsps tomato paste

• 1 ½ tbsp pure maple syrup

• 1 ½ tbsp apple cider vinegar

• 1 tbsp smoked paprika

• 1 tsp ginger

• 1 tsp cumin

• ½ tsp salt

• ½ tsp coriander

• ½ tsp turmeric

Directions

Boil 2 cups of water and add a pinch of salt. Add lentils and cook for 20 minutes.

For the Moroccan sauce: While the lentils cook, take all remaining ingredients and add to a food processor. Mix well.

Add sauce to warm lentils, stir and serve immediately.

Pomegranate Sauce:

• 2 cups Pinot Noir

• 1 cup beef stock

• 2 tbsps pomegranate molasses

• 2 tbsps balsamic vinegar

• 2 tbsps honey

• 1 rosemary sprig

• salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Add wine, stock, molasses, vinegar and honey and rosemary sprig to a pan over medium heat and reduce in half.

Once reduced, remove sprig and add a corn starch slurry to thicken, then season with salt and pepper to taste.

Duck:



• 4 duck breasts, trimmed

• 4 tbsp Za’atar spice

• salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Heat oil in a large cast-iron skillet over medium-low heat. Rub spice, salt and pepper all over breasts, then sear, fat side down, until the skin has rendered most of the fat and is crispy, about 5-6 minutes.

Flip over and cook in the oven at 350 degrees for about 5-6 minutes, or until the duck has an internal temperature of 130 degrees.

TO PLATE:

Cut the duck into slices and arrange on a plate with a scoop of the Moroccan lentils.

Spoon the pomegranate sauce over the duck and enjoy with a glass of Pinot Noir.

Chef Gabe suggests making the pomegranate sauce first and keeping warm while you get the lentils going and then finally, the duck.