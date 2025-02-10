January 31, 2025

Vote for finalists in the inaugural Cellar Stars Awards

This is your chance to choose the tasting rooms and teams making unforgettable wine adventures

As a proud media sponsor, we’ve teamed up with the Cellar Stars Awards to shine a spotlight on the best tasting room experiences across the Willamette Valley. From exceptional hospitality to memorable wine tasting moments, this is your chance to nominate the tasting rooms and teams making unforgettable wine adventures.

Visit cellarstarsawards.com and cast a vote now for finalists in unique categories, including: “Best Hospitality,” “Most Knowledgeable Staff” and more. Winners will be announced at an exclusive awards banquet in April. Let’s raise a glass to the incredible people who make Oregon wine country so special!