February 8, 2023

Unexpected Rewards

How one resolution might change your world

By MICHELE FRANCISCO, OWP Editor

Did you make any New Year’s resolutions? Have you successfully continued to positively change your behavior? Or, by this month, do they merely resemble wishful thinking?

I chose to make a single resolution– be more present. Frankly, I expected it to be challenging. No multitasking... how would I accomplish everything? However, it’s been genuinely easy to focus on the moment. Active listening and real engagement seem to bring additional clarity, allowing me to accomplish more.

Recall early in the pandemic, when we were isolated, yet craved more human connection? We learned the value of both small and significant interactions. Really focusing on another person and your conversation demonstrates they are worthy of your time. Tell me, who wouldn’t want to feel that way?

Interestingly, the benefits are two-fold; I, too, feel energized by these exchanges. It turns out that focus stokes a fire within, creating a deeper level of personal enthusiasm. I better remember the details discussed, too.

Beyond connecting with others, being present and concentrating on a single task also produces unexpected rewards. Directing my efforts to just one thing at a time results in fewer mistakes. This benefit provides me with a new level of fulfillment as I mark off completed duties from my project list.

With technology all around us these days, it seems our culture embraces multitasking more than ever. Life has sped up. We feel an obligation to achieve more in less time. But I’ve learned that resisting that urge, instead pausing to focus on one thing at a time, delivers higher dividends.

I may not complete everything on my to-do list, now I question whether those tasks should even be on it. Are they worth my time, energy and focus? Often, the answer is no. I encourage you to experiment with the practice of being present. You may find, as I have, that life is unexpectedly more fulfilling.

Michele Francisco spent her childhood reading and writing, eventually graduating from UCLA with an English degree. She attended graphic design school and began a career in design and marketing. After moving to Oregon in 2010, Michele studied wine at Chemeketa Community College and began Winerabble, a Northwest-focused wine blog. She has been a cheerleader for Oregon wine since her arrival.