March 1, 2025

Unexpected Experiences

Question the validity of preconceived notions

By MICHELE FRANCISCO, OWP Editor

When was the last time you were surprised to learn something new or unexpected? Unfortunately, we all hold preconceived beliefs about people and places. But how often do we question their validity?

Between the Sandinistas, Contras, a corrupt government and drugs, I’ve always assumed Nicaragua was very dangerous. The U.S.’s most recent travel advisory, updated in December, categorizes the country as “Level 3: Reconsider Travel.” (Level 4 is Do Not Travel.) The website lists the following reasons: Reconsider travel to Nicaragua due to arbitrary enforcement of laws, the risk of wrongful detention and limited healthcare availability. Exercise increased caution in Nicaragua due to crime.

While these arguments may all be true, the Nicaragua I’ve gotten to know is quite different.

I’ve spent the last month traveling between “Nica’s” cities and beaches with no safety concerns. People here are incredibly friendly, welcoming, and, surprisingly patient with my limited Spanish. The country’s natural beauty is astonishing: active and extinct volcanoes; stunning beaches; and massive lakes, some within craters. Everywhere teems with wildlife. Howler monkeys, egrets, chickens, roosters, horses… even cows aren’t confined exclusively to rural areas– they exist in Nicaragua’s cities too.

There’s no denying travel leads to unexpected experiences. You don’t even need to leave the state. Oregon, too, has beaches, volcanoes and lakes– including one within a crater. (Call me naïve, but I was amazed to learn Crater Lake isn’t the only one.) While Nicaragua has a reputation for cultivating superb coffee beans, it’s far too warm to grow wine grapes.

Why not plan a trip to one of Oregon’s diverse wine regions? I encourage you to expand your palate– and mind. Prefer “big reds?” Move beyond your comfort zone and spend a few days sampling Pinot Noir. White wine-only drinkers benefit from tasting wines made from lighter red grapes, such as Gamay and Grenache. Don’t think you like dessert wine? Accept samples with an open mind. You might find your preconceived notion held you back, limiting your pleasure.

Be curious. Embrace the unexpected, one glass at a time.

Michele Francisco spent her childhood reading and writing, eventually graduating from UCLA with an English degree. She attended graphic design school and began a career in design and marketing. After moving to Oregon in 2010, Michele studied wine at Chemeketa Community College and began Winerabble, a Northwest-focused wine blog. She has been a cheerleader for Oregon wine since her arrival.