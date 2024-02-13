December 1, 2023

Sugar High

Enjoy these sweet treats during the holidays

Brigittine Monks Hazelnut Chocolate Fudge Royale

I must confess my family’s holidays aren’t complete without Christmas fudge. Since moving to the Northwest, I’ve grown fond of filberts, so hazelnut fudge made by Amity’s Brigittine Monks is my twist on tradition. Not a fan of nuts? Don’t worry: the self-supporting religious order makes other flavors, too. As the monks say, “Remember, chocolate is like a hug from inside.”

$18 for a 12 oz. box

Amity, www.brigittine.org

Trappist Abbey Holiday Fruitcake

Not sure exactly why some scoff at fruitcake. Let’s be honest: a loaf of fruit-and-nut-filled bread soaked in alcohol… what’s not to love? The monks at Carlton’s Our Lady of Guadalupe Trappist Abbey have updated the traditional holiday dessert with tropical gems, including papaya, mango, macadamia nuts, coconut and rum. Don’t dismay, traditionalists: they also bake a version with the usual cherries, raisins and walnuts, aged in 120-proof brandy.

$20 for a one-pound loaf

Carlton, www.trappistbakery.com

The Candy Apothecary Hazelnut Brittle

Brittle is an enduring holiday custom for many households. Usually made with peanuts, this Portland-based pharmacist-turned-candy maker incorporates raw hazelnuts (Oregon’s official state nut) with sugar, creating her sweet and crunchy brittle. Want some? Place your order before the 15th to ensure it arrives before Christmas.

$25 for a large pack of 15-20 pieces

Portland (also sold in local stores), www.thecandyrx.com

Harry & David Rugelach

The eight days and nights of Hanukkah wouldn’t feel complete without rugelach. Yiddish for “little twists,” these treats are sweet fillings surrounded by a crisp, flaky, crescent-shaped dough. Kosher-made, flavors include: apricot currant, chocolate, cinnamon walnut, raspberry and chocolate raspberry.

$50 for 20 pieces (4 of each flavor)

Medford, www.harryanddavid.com

Harry & David Deluxe Christmas Cookie party gift

Although traditional cookie swaps may not be as common these days, you can still enjoy a sampling of holiday delights. Harry & David bakes several different options, including this one, large enough to share. The wide array of cookies, gingerbread, Moose Munch, lemon shortbread, white chocolate raspberry, and more, will surely please everyone’s tastebuds.

$100 for an assortment of over six dozen cookies

Medford, www.harryanddavid.com