July 31, 2026

Southern Fried Rockfish with Roasted Corn Chow Chow

Pair this fried rockfish with Brooks 2024 Ara Riesling. The acid from the wine perfectly cuts the rich fried fish and the bright stone fruit flavors of the wine pair nicely with the acidic and sweet flavors of the chow chow. Chow chow is a delicious Southern relish made with cabbage and green tomato that complements many dishes.

Fried fish

1 pound trimmed rock fish

Marinade

2 cups full-fat buttermilk

2 tablespoons hot sauce

Dredge

2 cups cornmeal

1 cup potato starch

1 cup corn starch

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon onion powder

2 tablespoons salt

1 teaspoon paprika

Instructions

Marinate the fish for 30 minutes while you mix the dredge and get your frying oil up to 350°F, although you could also fry this in a pan. Using a frying thermometer in a Dutch oven is recommended, making sure to leave plenty of room for the fish. Dredge each piece of fish. Fry the fish until it reaches 145°F. Let the fish rest for about 2 minutes on a wire rack.

Roasted corn chow chow

2 heads of corn shucked and roasted on the grill or over the eye of your gas stove

½ head of green cabbage, diced into about ½ inch squares

1 shallot, diced

1-2 green tomatoes, finely chopped

2 sweet peppers, finely chopped

Instructions

Add 1 ½ tablespoons salt and 1 ½ tablespoons sugar to season the cut veggies and rest for a few hours before draining excess liquid. Stew with brine for 30 minutes, until cabbage is tender.

Chow chow brine

¾ cup Riesling

½ cup apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 tablespoon honey

1 teaspoon turmeric

1 teaspoon mustard seed

1 teaspoon celery seed

Serve with house-made fries, tartar sauce and cole slaw, or Tater Tots.

Chauncey Roach has worked in restaurants for over 30 years. He moved to Portland in 2006 from Alabama and began cooking at Nostrana under the amazing leadership of Cathy Whims. Significantly influenced by how the restaurant championed local and organic ingredients, Chauncey worked on farms and an Italian farm kitchen before returning to Portland to spend time at the Mingo restaurants in Northwest Portland. Most recently, Chauncey was the chef at Pacific Standard and Nekia in Salem before finding his way to Brooks Wine nearly a year ago.