September 1, 2025

September 2025 Cellar Selects: A Union of Unique Whites

Enjoy these wines as summer transitions into fall

Airlie Winery 2024 Estate Pinot Blanc, Willamette Valley (panel pick)

Aromatic and expressive, tropical starfruit, lychee and ripe honeydew leap from the glass. Generous sweetness is balanced by tart Key lime juice, citrus pith and lime zest. Luscious notes of honeysuckle, honeydew and honey stick marry hints of beeswax, lending enhanced texture and depth. $25

Furioso Vineyards 2024 White Pinot Noir, Trovato Vineyard, Yamhill-Carlton

Aromas of Hood strawberry, Rainier cherry and dried cherry set a vibrant, fruit-forward stage. A weighty mouthfeel evokes memories of cherry soda, red plum and Kool-Aid, all leading into an extended strawberry shortcake ending. Repeating Meyer lemon and Rainier cherry notes provide lift while maintaining lively vivaciousness. $42

Hummingbird Estate 2024 White Pinot Noir, Rogue Valley

Aromas of strawberry and rhubarb combine with a hint of gravel dust, introducing both fresh and earthy tones. Viscous and layered, tart flavors of ruby red grapefruit, rhubarb and cranberry unite with bubblegum, ginger and strawberry sauce. A mandarin orange and lemon conclusion bursts with abundant minerality and added complexity. $35

Balsall Creek 2022 Aligoté, Chehalem Mountains

This wine opens with kumquat, white peach, kaffir lime, straw and wet stone. Zippy acidity drives flavors of peach, lemon-lime and limequat as mowed grass adds herbaceous freshness. Refined minerality and a pleasant bitter note frame the long, clean finish. $45

Bryn Mawr Vineyards 2024 Estate Pinot Blanc, Eola-Amity Hills

Meadow flowers, green apple and snow leopard melon lead the nose, accented by candied apple and a delicate nuttiness. Juicy gushes of peach, cotton candy grapes and starfruit are supported by sunquat and a touch of spearmint. Restrained bitterness intersects the sweetness, uplifting the lengthy ending. $40

Abacela 2024 Albariño, Umpqua Valley

Ripe summer scents of apricot and peach meet tart lime and galangal, setting a lively, inviting tone. Zesty flavors of gooseberry and dried herbs lead the way, joined by unripe peach and mouthwatering citrus, all accentuated by plentiful minerality. Energetic acidity and a persistent finish make this wine especially refreshing. $22

Maryhill Winery 2023 Proprietor’s Reserve Albariño, Otis Vineyard, Columbia Valley

Ample apricot aromas burst from the glass, followed closely by lemon, tarragon, chamomile flowers and white peach. Each sip reveals apricot and honeysuckle, balanced by alluring acidity and creamy lemon curd, while bay leaf adds a savory touch. The memorable, spicy ginger finish lingers– growing more intriguing as it opened. $30

Remy Wines Three Wives 2023 Mr. Halibut White Blend, Willamette Valley (68% Auxerrois, 32% Pinot Gris)

Aromas of petrol, cut hay, wet cement, lemons and fresh rain give this wine a distinctive, almost tactile complexity. Clean, mouthwatering flavors of lemon, lime and quince combine with a tart edge of bruised green and Granny Smith apples. Hints of rubber add intrigue, while the long finish leaves a crisp, refreshing impression. $25

West Haven Vineyards 2023 Harmony White Wine, Willamette Valley (Pinot Gris, Riesling and Gewürztraminer)

Fragrances of cut grass, lemons, sun-kissed hay and dried flowers mingle with traces of fresh rain, creating a delicate, earthy bouquet. The scents seamlessly carry through to the flavor, mingling with brisk acidity and crisp minerality. Preserved lemons, lime and lime zest join effortlessly, evolving into a citrus-focused, mouthwatering finale. $26

Quady North 2024 Chelsea Rose Sparkling Pét-nat, Applegate Valley (87% Vermentino, 13% Orange Muscat)

Lemon zest, honeydew and fresh lemonade leap from the glass. These notes repeat on the palate, joined by lively bubbles and mouthwatering acidity. Additional flavors of lemon meringue, lemongrass and ripe white peach supply playful character and texture in this irresistibly fun, thirst-quenching bubbly. $32

43 wines evaluated

Selection process: Led by a wine industry expert, the OWP tasting panel selects wines based on overall quality within their respective categories. Recommended wines are selected using a double-blind method and a multipoint ranking system for appearance, aroma, taste, balance and finish. To the best of our knowledge, they are currently available in the marketplace. Requirements: Wine must be: 1) Produced by an Oregon winery (wineries from Washington side of Columbia Gorge AVA or Washington side of Walla Walla Valley AVA also allowed) ; 2) Currently available to consumers.



