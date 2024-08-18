August 1, 2024

Savoring the Season’s Abundance

Terroir influences go beyond grapes

By Michele Francisco, OWP editor

Red juice drips down my chin as I pluck another plump cherry and pop it in my mouth. Speaking while chewing proves somewhat more challenging without accidentally swallowing the whole thing. Giving the pit a good spit, I feel grateful for my many years of practice sampling– and spitting wine. I devour another cherry, savoring the sense of place in what I taste.

Basically, the French term “terroir” refers to environmental factors– soil, climate, elevation, weather events– along with other influences that shape a wine’s character, its profile, its taste. These influences aren’t singular to wine grapes. Other industries, including the coffee and chocolate trades, are similarly affected. Marketing strategies and sales have adopted this reality and used it successfully.

In a way, the wine industry used the terroir connection to influence others. Much like the nuances in wine from different countries, regions, vineyards and even specific blocks, weather, climate and soil influence food as well.

Like many Oregonians, perhaps you are raising your own backyard summer crops. Corn, tomatoes, carrots, beans, berries reflect their individual plots, producing interesting variations on the palate. I suggest introducing your taste buds to a savory summer.

Consider organizing informal produce/crop swaps with others and truly appreciate the difference terroir creates. A quick online search can also find established groups to join. Plus, it’s a great way to unload all that extra zucchini!

Michele Francisco spent her childhood reading and writing, eventually graduating from UCLA with an English degree. She attended graphic design school and began a career in design and marketing. After moving to Oregon in 2010, Michele studied wine at Chemeketa Community College and began Winerabble, a Northwest-focused wine blog. She has been a cheerleader for Oregon wine since her arrival.