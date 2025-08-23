August 1, 2025

Safety and Justice for All

Vineyard stewards are the backbone of Oregon Wine

By Michele Francisco, OWP editor

Imagine it’s the crack of dawn. You toss your travel mug of hot coffee into your truck and head to work. Today, you’re overseeing skilled stewards tending a nearby vineyard. Like you, many have done this work for decades. Suddenly, blocked by cars, shouting masked men yank you out of your vehicle. Roughly handcuffed, you’re driven away without explanation. Terrifying, right?

This is what happened to Moises Sotelo, owner of Novo Start Vineyard Service, in Newberg, Oregon. I’m stunned– and dismayed– that these Gestapo-like tactics are legal here in the United States.

A proud father and grandfather, Moises is a devout man with deep roots in his community. The Oregon Wine Board and his peers honored him with a Vineyard Excellence Award in 2020. Moises and his wife were actively pursuing legal US citizenship when ICE forcibly detained him. (It’s likely how the agency knew where to find him.)

Local, national and international news outlets have covered his story. Immigration attorneys were hired as ICE transferred Moises between Oregon, Washington and Arizona. Tragically, these measures couldn’t prevent his recent deportation to Mexico, a place he hasn’t called home for over three decades. Amid the upheaval, his daughter, Alondra Garcia, now runs the business with Victoria Reader, an employee Moises was mentoring.

“Good wine is made in the vineyard” is a common refrain. Our industry relies on the expertise of seasoned vineyard stewards– knowledge that takes years to develop. Trimming the wrong shoot can have lasting repercussions, sometimes extending an entire season or beyond. Rain or shine, these hardworking people nurture healthy grapevines throughout the state.

Performing back-breaking work, they play a vital, yet largely invisible, role in every bottle awarded a high score or review. Legal status aside, vineyard stewards are essential to the success and quality of Oregon wine. Our state wouldn’t be considered a world-class wine region without their dedication.

And yet, I fear Moises’ story won’t be the last.

Don’t sit idly by. Donate money to the Sotelo family’s GoFundMe campaign: www.gofundme.com/f/help-the-sotelo-family-with-expenses-after-ice-detainment. Since Oregon is a sanctuary state, voice your concerns about ICE activity to government officials. Insist on court-issued warrants for arrests, and transparency and accountability within the agency. Support immigrant justice groups like Oregon For All: www.oregonforall.us. Use your privilege as a U.S. citizen to improve your community and advocate for safety and justice for all.

The views expressed are my own and do not necessarily reflect those of the publisher.

Michele Francisco spent her childhood reading and writing, eventually graduating from UCLA with an English degree. She attended graphic design school and began a career in design and marketing. After moving to Oregon in 2010, Michele studied wine at Chemeketa Community College and began Winerabble, a Northwest-focused wine blog. She has been a cheerleader for Oregon wine since her arrival.