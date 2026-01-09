March 2, 2026

Red Wine-Braised Beef Short Ribs

This red wine-braised beef is a study in patience and restraint. At Amaterra, chuck tail flap is seasoned a day in advance, seared until deeply caramelized, then slowly oven-braised in red wine with aromatics until fork-tender. The braising liquid is strained, reduced, and finished with butter and fresh herbs, creating a sauce that’s rich yet refined—comforting, but unmistakably wine-driven.

6-8 servings

Ingredients

• 5 lb chuck tail flap (or bone-in beef short ribs, inquire with your butcher)

• Kosher salt

• Neutral oil

• 2 onions, chopped

• 3 carrots, chopped

• 3 celery stalks, chopped

• 6 garlic cloves, smashed

• 3 tablespoons tomato paste

• 3 cups red table wine

• 2-3 cups beef stock or water (enough to cover most of the beef)

• 1 lb mushrooms, halved

• 6-8 sprigs fresh thyme

• 2 fresh bay leaves

To finish

• 4-6 tablespoons cold butter

• 1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme

• 2 tablespoons sliced chives

Preparation

Season beef lightly with salt and refrigerate uncovered for 12-24 hours.

Heat oven to 300°F. Sear beef on all sides in a heavy pot until deeply browned; remove.

Add onions, carrots, and celery to the pot and cook until softened and lightly caramelized. Stir in garlic and tomato paste; cook until brick red. Deglaze with wine and reduce by half.

Return beef to the pot with mushrooms, thyme, bay leaf, and enough stock to reach three-quarters up the meat. Bring to a gentle simmer, cover, and braise in the oven for 3-3½ hours, turning once, until tender.

Remove beef. Strain braising liquid, skim fat, and reduce until glossy. Off heat, whisk in butter and finish with chopped thyme and chives.

This dish mirrors the structure of Amaterra’s estate reds and the bolder varieties of 51Weeks Winemaking. The slow braise softens the beef’s richness while the wine-reduced sauce amplifies dark fruit, savory herbs, and subtle acidity. Silky tannins echo the meat’s texture, while bright aromatics keep each bite lifted and balanced—making this a natural, seamless pairing at the table.

Chuck Tail Flap:

Relationship to Short Ribs: While bone-in short ribs often come from the rib or plate area (ribs 6-12), the chuck flap comes from the adjacent neck/shoulder area (the chuck primal).

Characteristics: They are often referred to as “boneless short ribs” because of their similar rich, beefy flavor and texture, though they are technically from the chuck.

Uses: Due to high marbling and intense flavor, they are ideal for slow-cooking, braising or smoking.

Jami Flatt, executive chef at Amaterra, brings with him over 20 years of professional industry experience. He earned his degree from Arizona’s Scottsdale Culinary Institute and has worked in prestigious establishments including The Ritz-Carlton, Silver Queen Restaurant, The Nines Hotel, Urban Farmer and Departure. Having held the roles of chef de cuisine, executive sous chef, and executive chef, he has developed meaningful relationships with peers in Portland’s vast culinary scene. Jami’s menus exemplify his passion for using high-quality, seasonal, locally grown food and his profound respect for farmers and the bounty of the Pacific Northwest.