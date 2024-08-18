 EMPOURIUM

Packed Pints

Oregon’s wine producers embracing small bottles

Varnum Vintners

Pinot Noir 2023
Willamette Valley
Notes of cherry, watermelon, cherry liqueur. 13.3% alc.
“Made to drink. Don’t over think.”
$15; 375 ml. bottle
varnumvintners.com
Also available: Porch Secco 2023 sparkling white wine

Illahe Vineyards

Cap Fizz sparkling wine Willamette Valley
A blend of Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Viognier, Grüner Veltliner, Tempranillo, Pinot Noir.
Notes of strawberry, raspberry, rhubarb. 11.5% alc.
$6; 187 ml. bottle
illahevineyards.com

Pierce Wines

NV Hedgerow Riesling
Columbia Gorge
80% Riesling, 20% pear, co-fermented in neutral oak.
Notes of lemon, pear, lemongrass. 11.5% alc.
$20; 500 ml refillable bottle
piercewines.com
Also available: 2022 Riesling

Well Played Wines

Pop A Smalls 2023 Brut Rosé Bubbles
Willamette Valley
30% Gamay Noir, 40% (blend of Muscat, Phoenix, Pinot Blanc, Pinot Gris, Riesling, Müller Thurgau and Gamay Noir), 15% Pinot Blanc, 15% Pinot Noir
Notes of cranberry, raspberry, cherry popsicle. 7.5% alc.
$13; 375 ml. bottle, $78 (6-pack)
wellplayedwines.com
Also available: Pop A Smalls 2023 Brut Bubbles and All & Nothing (alcohol removed) sparkling wine



