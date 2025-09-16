October 1, 2025

October 2025 Cellar Selects: An Array of Chardonnay

OWP panel shares favorite bottles of the variety

Elton Wines 2023 Chardonnay, Eola-Amity Hills (panel pick)

Lemon and honeysuckle spring from the glass, joined by rain-soaked stone and roasted marshmallow. The palate balances mineral tension with layers of white grapefruit, lemon curd, lemongrass and ripe honeydew. The weighty mouthfeel, energized by bright acidity, evolves into a long, lingering conclusion. A stellar example of Oregon Chardonnay at its best. $80

Maison Jussiaume 2020 Brut Blanc de Blancs, Rogue Valley

Woodsy scents combine with the decadent richness of toasted sugar– crème brûlée and brûléed bananas– before intensifying with lemon pie and fresh bread. A commanding, energetic citrus rollercoaster delivers lemon in every form: zest, juice and curd. The initial tartness introduces a creamy mid-palate and silky finish reminiscent of lemon meringue or Key lime pie, growing more intense with each sip. $70

Lafayette & White Cellars 2021 Eocene Reserve Chardonnay, Willamette Valley

Grilled lemons and bay leaf lend savory notes, while lemon zest adds a refreshing aromatic kick. Abundant brightness and texture introduce tart flavors of quince and lemon peel. The lively palate is further enhanced by lemongrass, toasted marshmallow and unctuous lemon curd, culminating in an extended, persistent ending. $40

Van Duzer Vineyards 2023 Estate Chardonnay, Van Duzer Corridor

Enticing fragrances of slate, lemon verbena, charred citrus and almonds form an inviting, stimulating bouquet. Tart flavors of lemon and quince supply both racy acidity and electric freshness. White peach and Granny Smith apple add complexity before diving into a nutty, golden apple finale. $30

North Valley Vineyards 2023 Classic Chardonnay, Willamette Valley

Autumn aromas of Bosc pear, chestnuts and fresh rain marry zesty orange peel and mineral notes. Crisp Asian pear and tart Meyer lemon progress into a rich mid-palate bursting with Mandarin and rosemary oil. The broad mouthfeel advances into an extended finish of sun-ripened nectarines. $35

Remy Wines Three Wives 2023 Chardonnay, Willamette Valley

Mineral notes of limestone chalk and petrichor combine with fresh and grilled lemon, while roasted marshmallows kindle nostalgic memories. An impressively complex, weighty mouthfeel effortlessly weds flavors of tart quince with pear and rich crème brûlée. Savor the intriguing profile as it develops into a lingering, toasted hazelnut ending. $30

Estelbrook Farms & Vineyard 2023 Katherine Chardonnay, Columbia Gorge

Flinty scents mingle with savory bay leaf, beeswax and tart lime zest, revealing the vivaciousness ahead. Citrus-driven, mouthwatering flavors begin with lemonade and sunquat before Key lime and lemon sorbet make an appearance. Cheerful and perky, honeydew, vanilla bean and popsicle stick effortlessly unite into a prolonged, lemon bar conclusion. $38

Winter’s Hill 2022 Chardonnay, Dundee Hills

Complex aromas of wet cement and hints of earthy sawdust, layered over bright accents of fresh lemon and lime, unite with zest, grilled citrus, red apple and pear. Honeydew and quince flavors deliver a rounded fruit core, while smoky lemon and citrus peel echo the aromatics. White ginger extends the finish, leaving a memorable impression of spice and energy. $44

Plaisance Ranch 2023 Papa Joe’s Private Stash Chardonnay, Applegate Valley

The nose evokes pastoral images of wheat fields and meadows blanketed with chamomile flowers. Green pineapple and white ginger add to the fragrant bouquet. Mineral-driven and flinty, snow leopard melon joins flavors of ripe lemons and sliced almonds. A robust thread of acidity progresses into a clean, mouthwatering finale, leaving a desire for more. $30

Girardet Vineyards & Winery 2022 Chardonnay, Umpqua Valley

Sun-dried Bermuda hay and meadow wildflowers create a fresh, floral bouquet. Notes of Asian pear and lemon yogurt further enhance the nose. Expect a mouthwatering experience as citrus-focused flavors of kumquat and Meyer lemon join tropical pineapple guava and passionfruit. Vanilla and crème brûlée add balanced complexity, evolving into an invigorating, satisfying conclusion. $26

71 wines evaluated

Selection process: Led by a wine industry expert, the OWP tasting panel selects wines based on overall quality within their respective categories. Recommended wines are selected using a double-blind method and a multipoint ranking system for appearance, aroma, taste, balance and finish. To the best of our knowledge, they are currently available in the marketplace. Requirements: Wine must be: 1) Produced by an Oregon winery (wineries from Washington side of Columbia Gorge AVA or Washington side of Walla Walla Valley AVA also allowed) ; 2) Currently available to consumers.