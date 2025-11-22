October 31, 2025

November 2025 Cellar Selects: A Posse of Pinots

Enjoy these wines chosen by the OWP panel

Willful Wine Company 2021 Nysa Vineyard Pinot Noir, Dundee Hills (panel pick)

Enticing aromas of bacon fat, Western Red cedar and baking spices practically leap from the glass. Scents of lilac, tart cherry and petrichor supply additional complexity. Each sip of this stellar Pinot reveals ample red fruit: strawberry, raspberry, cranberry and cherry compote, all balanced by bright acidity and an earthy, spice box finale. $75

Furioso Vineyards 2022 Wädenswil Pinot Noir, Trovato Vineyard, Yamhill-Carlton

Earthy woodland duff, Douglas fir and eucalyptus unite with tangy cranberry and raspberry, forming a classic Oregon profile. Delightful tastes of tayberry, Bing cherry and brambleberry pie introduce hints of cherry cola and maple syrup before culminating in a strong, linear ending rich with allspice. $86

Dwell Wines 2023 Reserve Pinot Noir, Applegate Valley

Fruit-forward aromatics of sour cherry and mulberry blend effortlessly with camphoraceous notes, followed by wet slate and cherry vanilla soda. An explosion of red fruit flavors– fresh raspberry and cherry, strawberry jam, even red licorice– delights the tongue. At the same time, cat tongue-like tannins packed with cola, popsicle stick and a hint of graham cracker, evoke nostalgic memories. $39

Remy Wines 2021 Jules Pinot Noir, Three Wives Vineyard, Dundee Hills

Roasted marshmallow lends light-heartedness to the rich, umami notes of morel mushrooms and loamy soil. A stimulating surge of tart cranberry is followed closely by tastes of ripe strawberry and black cherry. Firm tannins wrestle the tongue before a woody, dryness envelopes the entire mouth. Look no further for your Thanksgiving holiday wine. $75

Andante Vineyard 2021 Reserve Pinot Noir No. 6, Van Duzer Corridor

Blueberry, raspberry and violet marry pencil shavings in a pleasing bouquet. Tastes of rosemary and sandalwood introduce fruit notes of mulberry, wild cherry, red plum and poached strawberry. A radiant, energetic Pinot that progresses into a prolonged, crushed raspberry-flavored conclusion. $56

St. Innocent Winery 2021 Shea Vineyard Pinot Noir, Yamhill-Carlton

Forest aromas of wild mushrooms and damp evergreens wed with red and black cherry, along with raspberry popsicle. These scents echo on the palate, joined by Marionberry and mulling spices. Well-structured with vibrant acidity and an extended conclusion, decanting or cellar aging will produce opulent results. $80

Sun Break Wines 2021 Marie-Paule Reserve Pinot Noir, Cortell-Rose Vineyard, Eola-Amity Hills

Chanterelle mushrooms and pine forest conjure memories of trail hikes as the autumnal nose continues with baking spices, nutmeg, black cherry and menthol. Tart flavors of lingonberry and rosehip demand contemplation before gently evolving into cola, red raspberry and cherry reduction with graceful precision. $55

Airlie Winery 2021 Vintner’s Select Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

This bottle delivers a flawless case study in nature. Earthy scents of cedarwood, eucalyptus, moss-covered stones and leather portray a natural, woodland setting. As these aromas repeat on the palate, prickly tannins command attention before softening into plush black cherry, cigar box and Blackcap raspberry. $40

Alchemist 2022 Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

An intense, red-fruit-driven bouquet presents wild mountain raspberry, currant and cherry matched with rosemary oil, sandalwood and hints of melting black asphalt on a hot day. Flavors of red fruit underpin more layered, nuanced black tea, tayberry and blackberry. Sandalwood returns for a final, persistent finish that lingers on the tongue. $35

Bryn Mawr Vineyards 2022 Estate Pinot Noir, Eola-Amity Hills

Thyme and Hen-of-the-Wood mushroom introduce a savory element before scents of hibiscus and cola allude to the delights ahead. What the nose suggests, the palate confirms. Cherry pie, Red Vines and a dash of holiday spices provoke youthful recollections. Expressive tannins and acidity increase in elegance as the steadfast ending prompts another sip. $50

Division Winemaking Company 2023 Pinot Noir Cinq, Armstrong Vineyard, Ribbon Ridge

Mineral-rich red clay introduces herbaceous fragrances of California sagebrush and rosemary before cherry soda makes an appearance. Floral tea rose introduces Bing cherry, strawberry, sour red plum and cherry pie flavors. A kiss of fresh herbs and cherry cola leads to an extended ending with a kick from Aleppo and jalapeño peppers. $55

Project M Wines 2023 Pinot Noir, Filament Vineyard, Eola-Amity Hills

Bright, fruity aromas of Marionberry, red cherry and pomegranate lead into fresh thyme and marjoram. Zesty cranberry flavors skillfully marry bitter raspberry seed with ripe red and black cherries. Textured and energetic, Marionberry and vanilla combine with an amplified woody dryness that commands another sip. $60

Ricochet Wine Company 2023 Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

Rosehips, hibiscus and red currant join refreshing eucalyptus, forming a striking, mouthwatering aroma. The palate echoes the tart scents, expertly unified by plentiful sun-kissed berries: raspberry, blackberry, tayberry and Marionberry. The wine strikes a remarkable balance between exuberant acidity and an ethereal red cherry delicateness, while noteworthy tannins create a lasting impression. $45

Abundancia Vineyards 2023 Estate Pinot Noir, Chehalem Mountains

Herbs, wood and fruit– rosemary oil, incense cedar and strawberry jam– form an intriguing aromatic foundation. Sips reveal tastes of cherry cola, pie cherries and Marionberry while allspice conveys added diversity. Bold structure and chiseled tannins benefit from decanting if drinking young. Expect a tenacious finale abundant with spicy Aleppo peppers. $41

La Randonnée Wines 2023 Pinot Noir, Carlton Hill Vineyard, Yamhill-Carlton

Earthy scents of dried fallen leaves, sandalwood and forest floor transport to an autumn hiking trail. Unripe strawberry and herbaceous strawberry leaf supply add subtle fruit notes. This Pinot pops with red fruit flavors: raspberry, Marionberry, sour cherry, mulberry and cherry preserves. Green tea and vanilla welcome a grippy finish, leaving a memorable mark. $48

Durant Vineyards 2023 Bishop Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

Distinct aromas of roasted hazelnuts combine with rich loamy soil and woodland sanctuary before raspberry sorbet makes its entrance. The juicy-acid snap awakens the taste buds as sorbet marries notes of cream soda, nutmeg and fresh brambleberries. A lasting creamy vanilla denouement further enhances the wine’s layered, complex profile. $65

Stoller Family Estate 2023 Estate Pinot Noir, Dundee Hills

Baking spices, pie crust and marzipan elicit childhood memories of making holiday treats. Peat moss supplies earthy complexity to the aromatics. The tongue vibrates with lively acidity as sour cherry and tart cranberry juice flavors emerge, followed closely by raspberry coulis. A nutty, cedarwood finish brims with bourbon-soaked cherries. $40

81 wines evaluated

