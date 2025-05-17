April 30, 2025

May 2025 Cellar Selects: A Covey of Pinot Gris

These refreshing wines are sure to delight

King Estate Winery 2024 Artisan Series Pinot Gris, Willamette Valley (panel pick)

Aromas reminiscent of walking along a stream filled with wet stones combine with honeycomb and floral notes of honeysuckle and orange blossoms. A generous entry presents flavors of mandarin oranges joined by pleasant minerality and honey notes from the nose. It is wonderfully balanced with a persistent mandarin orange peel conclusion. $20

Foris Vineyards 2022 Pinot Gris, Rogue Valley

Heady honeysuckle aromas unite with slate, tangerine and toasted hazelnuts. Bright and tart, this wine expertly weds flavors of jasmine flowers with the tartness of lemon curd and citrus rind. Acidity skillfully walks a tightrope, contributing additional finesse and a lingering finale with ample almond notes. $17

Del Rio Vineyard Estate 2023 Pinot Gris, Rogue Valley

A summer bouquet in a glass! Floral aromas of jasmine, white lily, orange blossom and honeysuckle flowers join in joyful harmony. A round, full mouthfeel introduces flavors of lemon zest and hints of almond with honeysuckle on repeat. Racy, refreshing citrus notes add complexity to the bright, tart finish. $21

Reustle Prayer Rock Vineyards 2023 Estate Selection Pinot Grigio, Umpqua Valley

This wine intrigues with a complex nose of honeydew melon, freshly baked bread and a summer rain shower. Enveloping the palate with a broad, luscious mouthfeel, it delivers a refreshing blend of flavors: white grapefruit, honey and lemon curd. Rich and creamy, the tenacious, honeyed finish continues to charm until the final drop. $29

St. Innocent Winery 2023 Grauburgunder Pinot Gris, Momtazi Vineyard, McMinnville

This copper-colored, skin-contact Pinot Gris supplies fruity aromas of strawberry, raspberry and clementines. Possessing layers and texture with flavors of canned peaches, Cara Cara oranges and mandarin orange segments, this off-dry wine is both distinct and versatile. Culminating into a delicate, sweet strawberry ending, it becomes more memorable with each sip. $32

23 wines evaluated

Requirements: Wine must be: 1) Produced by an Oregon winery (wineries from Washington side of Columbia Gorge AVA or Washington side of Walla Walla Valley AVA also allowed); 2) Currently available to consumers. Selection process: Led by a wine industry expert, the OWP tasting panel selects wines based on overall quality within their respective categories. Recommended wines are selected using a double-blind method and a multipoint ranking system for appearance, aroma, taste, balance and finish. To the best of our knowledge, they are currently available in the marketplace.