March 2, 2026

March 2026 Cellar Selects: The Fab Five

OWP panel shares favorite noble varieties

Spangler Vineyards 2021 Petit Verdot, Oregon (panel pick)

An opulent bouquet of black plum, cinnamon, nutmeg and vanilla mingles with warm spice cabinet. These notes repeat on the palate, layered over blueberry and boysenberry, support a touch of raspberry jam. The oak is seamlessly integrated, evolving into a polished, lingering conclusion. $39

AniChe Cellars 2020 Goat Boy Red Blend, Horse Heaven Hills (60% Cabernet Sauvignon, 19% Cabernet Franc, 13% Merlot, 8% Malbec)

Delicate violets and red raspberry lead the aromatics, accented by a hint of tart rhubarb. Vibrant acidity presents abundant mulberry, raspberry and tart cherry preserves. Wild huckleberry adds depth to this red blend, supplying stimulating energy and lift throughout. $59

Six Peaks 2023 Red Blend, Walla Walla Valley (Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Malbec)

Exotic smells of incense stick, mahogany and strawberry leaf are joined by mocha and a kiss of green pepper. Woody tones frame cherry galette, Marionberry and blackcap raspberry. Nervy acidity ensures a mouthwatering experience from start to finish. $50

Abacela 2021 Reserve Malbec, Grand Hill Block, Umpqua Valley

Eucalyptus and mulling spices rise alongside cranberry, blueberry and floral violet aromas. Bright and expressive, the bouquet echoes on the palate, united with cherry and crushed raspberry. Fresh and energetic, this wine deftly yields balance and elegance through the close. $46

Foris Vineyards 2023 Cabernet Franc, Rogue Valley

Raspberry and boysenberry wed with earthy rich loam, vanilla bean and allspice. Deep and rich, it delivers dark and wild cherry, along with strawberry jam, complemented by wild blackberry. Cardamom and blueberry emerge on the finish, adding complexity and length. $25

Terra Vina Wines 2023 Cabernet Franc, Columbia Valley

Scents of red cherry, gravel dust, fresh herbs and star anise are supported by sweet vanilla and graham cracker. Structured, fruit-forward flavors of red and black cherry combine with rhubarb and red plum. Grippy tannins introduce red raspberry and Marionberry through the memorable conclusion. $45

Six Peaks 2023 Cabernet Franc, Los Oidos Vineyard, Walla Walla Valley

Poblano pepper establishes a savory introduction, quickly joined by mulberry, red cherry and red plum. Intriguing warm cherry pie filling and berry-driven flavors of strawberry jam, blueberry and pomegranate provide pleasing pizzazz. Baking spices and cinnamon stick carry into a persistent finale marked by sandy-textured tannins. $50

Arenness Cellars 2022 “su_m” Cabernet Sauvignon, Les Collines Vineyard, Walla Walla Valley

Fragrances of blackcap raspberry and blueberry are layered with mocha, vanilla and cinnamon. Each juicy sip is approachable, delivering a fresh berry medley with soft vanilla undertones. Easy-drinking and quaffable, this Cab concludes with a cinnamon-spiced accent. $48

Devona 2022 Merlot, Champoux Vineyard, Horse Heaven Hills

Earthy tobacco leaf, boysenberry and violet mingle with herbaceous notes and a whiff of blueberry scone. Plush and soft, it caresses the tongue while delivering boysenberry and blueberry with integrated tannins. Savory thyme, star anise and Aleppo pepper linger elegantly through a long, balanced ending. $50

63 wines evaluated

Wineries: Want to see your brand on this page? Submit your wines to OWP, no fee. For details, email Michele Francisco at michele@oregonwinepress.com.

Requirements: Wine must be: 1) Produced by an Oregon winery (wineries from Washington side of Columbia Gorge AVA or Washington side of Walla Walla Valley AVA also allowed) ; 2) Currently available to consumers. Selection process: Led by a wine industry expert, the OWP tasting panel selects wines based on overall quality within their respective categories. Recommended wines are selected using a double-blind method and a multipoint ranking system for appearance, aroma, taste, balance and finish. To the best of our knowledge, they are currently available in the marketplace.