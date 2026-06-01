June 1, 2026

June 2026 Cellar Selects: Oui Like White

OWP panel shares favorite wines for summer weather

Freed Estate Winery 2024 Viognier, Umpqua Valley (panel pick)

Richly aromatic and immediately inviting, with scents of honeysuckle, jasmine and lemongrass layered over beeswax candle and an unexpected note of peanut brittle. Honeydew and cantaloupe take center stage before introducing honeycomb, jasmine tea and orange zest, finishing with a bright flash of starfruit. A classic expression of Viognier’s opulent, fragrant character. $26

Quady North 2024 Chenin Blanc, Four Diamonds Vineyard, Applegate Valley

Fresh and mineral on the nose– fresh rain, gravel dust and lemon set an inviting, clean tone, with casaba melon adding a soft, fruity note. Each sip reveals lemon yogurt, white peach and Persian melon, with Meyer lemon and carambola brightening the mid-palate. Nicely balanced, with a pleasing texture and spicy ginger finale. $28

King Estate 2024 Sauvignon Blanc, Oregon

An attention-grabbing nose of jalapeño, kaffir lime, white flowers and petrichor signals something livelier than the norm. The aromas duplicate on the palate, joined by passionfruit and lemon zest. Nectarine and green apple add more depth. Light in texture and weight, a lingering lemon ginger enhances the crisp, clean conclusion. $20

Augustino Estate & Vineyard 2023 Sauvignon Blanc, Oregon

Tropical and generous on the nose, it opens with pineapple, kiwi and tangerine, evolving into Meyer lemon and tiger melon. The flavors, initially quite citrusy– orange, lemon zest and key lime wed with green grapes, honeydew and green mango. Smooth in texture with a fresh, fruit-forward finish. $30

Illahe 2025 Viognier, Willamette Valley

Pure and expressive, with apricot, white peach and honeysuckle announcing themselves clearly on the nose. The flavors are equally focused– apricot and white peach anchored by lemongrass and kiwi, with a broad mouthfeel and memorable white ginger tea ending. This wine is both approachable and well-crafted. $23

Croft Vineyards 2023 Viognier, Willamette Valley

A distinctive Viognier, opening with petrol, toffee, white grapefruit and honeysuckle. In the glass, SweeTarts and pink grapefruit lead into gooseberry, honeycomb and a pleasing petrol thread. Comice and Asian pear contribute roundness before an extended close. For those who appreciate Viognier with an edge. $26

Andante Vineyard 2023 Ardea Alba Marsanne, Van Duzer Corridor

Marsanne at its most refined– mineral and aromatic, with lemon, summersweet flowers, orange blossom and marzipan on a stony, focused nose. Bright and vibrant with kumquat and lime driving a citrus-forward expression underpinned by persistent minerality. The finish is long and nutty, with opulent complexity and age-worthy structure. $48

Quady North Pistoleta White Blend, Rogue Valley (45% Viognier, 25% Marsanne, 20% Roussanne, 5% Vermentino, 5% Grenache Blanc)

A compelling Rhône-inspired blend that punches well above its price. Under-ripe papaya, lemon verbena and burnt sugar open over crushed shell minerality and lemon. White and yellow peach mingle on the tongue, united by lychee, apricot and snow leopard melon. Versatile and satisfying, tropical carambola evolves into a lengthy, bright finish. $20

Wanderlust Vineyard 2023 Harvest Moon, Rogue Valley (75% Roussanne, 25% Viognier)

Mineral and contemplative on the nose– wet stone, ginger and white peach over a quietly complex aromatic foundation. The flavors unfold gracefully: Meyer lemon and orange sorbet introduce white peach, Asian pear and orange zest. White ginger provides a gentle warmth on the tongue. Elegant and food-friendly, with a distinct sense of place. $28

56 wines evaluated

Requirements: Wine must be: 1) Produced by an Oregon winery (wineries from Washington side of Columbia Gorge AVA or Washington side of Walla Walla Valley AVA also allowed) ; 2) Currently available to consumers. Selection process: Led by a wine industry expert, the OWP tasting panel selects wines based on overall quality within their respective categories. Recommended wines are selected using a double-blind method and a multipoint ranking system for appearance, aroma, taste, balance and finish. To the best of our knowledge, they are currently available in the marketplace.

Wineries: Want to see your brand on this page? Submit your wines to OWP, no fee. For details, email Michele Francisco at michele@oregonwinepress.com.