May 31, 2025

June 2025 Cellar Selects: A Clutch of Cool Whites

Sip these Rhône- and Loire-style whites all summer long

Sweet Cheeks Winery 2024 Sauvignon Blanc, Rogue Valley (panel pick)

Heady fragrances of fresh lemon blossom and white peaches unite with mineral notes of wet slate and rain. Opening with energetic brightness, this wine dances across the tongue with lively spritz, trailed by ripe nectarine, cantaloupe and snow leopard melon. An uplifting conclusion unveils tart lemon combined with a pleasant herbaceousness. $29

Spangler Vineyards 2022 Grenache Blanc, Columbia Valley

Tempting aromas of ripe melon, honeysuckle and mandarin oranges entice with each inhale. The first sip introduces a generous, enveloping mouthfeel with abundant flavors of honeydew, along with notes of toffee and caramel. Joined by citrusy lemon and grapefruit zest, the wine culminates into a persistent, balanced finale. $25

Nysa Vineyard 2023 Marsanne, Columbia Gorge

Plentiful tropical hints of guava and mango captivate the nose, followed closely by peach and cashews. These echo on the palate, joined by hazelnuts, forming a weighty, luscious custard-like texture. Both pleasing and lavish, it delivers lingering tropical fruit flavors akin to being transported to a remote island. $55

Abacela 2024 Viognier, Umpqua Valley

Appealing summer fruit scents of peaches and nectarines join freshly cut honeydew, creating an aroma reminiscent of warm, sunny days. A rich, creamy profile introduces hints of rose combined with repeating notes from the nose. With tenacious flavors and a bright finish, this wine is best described as yummy. $28

Bow & Arrow 2023 Melon de Bourgogne, Willamette Valley

With a distinctly earthy nose, be allured by its broad range of scents: from gravel dust and thyme to white lotus and lemon custard. A savory entry reveals a mineral-driven, citrus-based foundation of tart lemons combined with lemon curd. A slightly briny ending evokes memories of trips to the ocean. $22

Quady North 2023 Chenin Blanc, 4 Diamonds Vineyard, Applegate Valley

The nose is tickled first by mineral notes of flint and fresh spring rain, followed closely by clementines. These repeat on the palate, united with white peaches, nectarines and white grapefruit rind, to create an inviting– and mouthwatering– combination. Ample acidity weaves everything together, delivering an unforgettable experience. $28

56 wines evaluated

Selection process: Led by a wine industry expert, the OWP tasting panel selects wines based on overall quality within their respective categories. Recommended wines are selected using a double-blind method and a multipoint ranking system for appearance, aroma, taste, balance and finish. To the best of our knowledge, they are currently available in the marketplace. Requirements: Wine must be: 1) Produced by an Oregon winery (wineries from Washington side of Columbia Gorge AVA or Washington side of Walla Walla Valley AVA also allowed) ; 2) Currently available to consumers.



