July 2026 testing
July 2026 testing
Buy a Pie and a bottle of Pinot and enjoy the view.
An evening of wine, live music, and vineyard magic awaits.
Come dance, sip award-winning pours, and enjoy chef-crafted bites in a gorgeous vineyard setting.
Free admission, just bring your friends and your good vibes!
Bring your picnics, lawn chairs, kids and dogs for live music on our outdoor pavilion all summer long. We will be joined by El Pique food truck, so come hungry and as always, wine will be available for sale by the bottle or the glass.
Event brings together exceptional wineries, artisan vendors, and supporters of culinary arts.
July 26 — Brittan Vineyards with Winemaker Robert Brittan
© 2026 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, Pinot Noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.