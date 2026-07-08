July 1, 2026

July 2026 Cellar Selects: The Rosé Report

Oregon’s most compelling rosés for every summer occasion

Abacela 2025 Grenache Rosé, Umpqua Valley (panel pick)

Slate and red cherry open over rose petal and ripe Hood strawberry on the nose. In the glass, raspberry and cherry lead into lemon zest, with vivacious acidity and an exuberant, fruit-forward mark. $20

Schmidt Family Vineyards Wilderness Rosé, Applegate Valley

Gravel dust and pink grapefruit meet lychee and red cherry on the nose. Light and breezy on the tongue, with pink grapefruit, raspberry and a whisper of unripe strawberry. Well-balanced and refreshing. $23

Dominio IV 2025 No. 68 Inverse, Coyote the Trickster, Oregon (80% Viognier, 20% Syrah)

Playful and aromatic, with red hots candy, violets and jasmine over a mineral backbone. Tart cherry, raspberry and rhubarb carry through on the flavor, building to a spicy cinnamon finale with a lingering raspberry sorbet richness. $38

Puffin Brand 2025 Rosé of Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

Highly aromatic, with graphite, cranberry, grilled lemon and blood orange over a ruby red grapefruit foundation. Broad and energetic in the glass, with tangy ruby red grapefruit, lemon and blood orange giving way to sweet cherry. Vibrant acidity keeps it lively. $26

Del Rio Vineyard Estate 2025 Grenache Rosé, Rogue Valley

Summer in a glass– strawberry and Bing cherry open alongside petrichor and a bouquet of summer flowers. The flavors are generous and rounded, with strawberry, pink grapefruit and hibiscus framing a rhubarb thread through the mid-palate. A quintessential warm-weather pour. $21

Corollary Wines 2022 Cuvée One Rosé Extra Brut, Willamette Valley

Brioche, slate, plus strawberries and cream set an elegant tone on the nose. Fine bubbles deliver Rainier cherry and lime zest across an expressive, radiant frame, finishing with a hint of pie crust that adds complexity and depth. A serious sparkling rosé. $60

Cória Estates 2025 Rosé of Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

Gravel dust, wild cherry and cedar make for a quietly complex nose. Cherry pie compote, cran-raspberry and sandalwood develop in the glass, with a kiss of sweetness on the mid-palate before a memorable, focused ending. $28

DANCIN Vineyards 2025 En L’Air Rosé of Pinot Noir, Rogue Valley

Grapefruit, strawberry and passionfruit announce themselves cleanly on the nose. Bright and tart in the glass, with tangerine, Rainier cherry and passionfruit driving a tenacious, snappy conclusion underpinned by zesty acidity. $36

Croft Vineyards 2023 Ridge Roamer Rosé, Willamette Valley

Flint and raspberry open with a fruit-forward burst of Froot Loops on the nose. Red cherry, Meyer lemon, and tangerine follow in the glass, with structured, popsicle stick-like tannins that develop into a persistent, lasting finish. $22

Chris James Cellars 2024 Sparkling Pinot Noir Estate Rosé, Yamhill-Carlton

Cranberry and cotton candy lead on the nose, with an intriguing wet cement note adding complexity. In the glass, cran-raspberry and strawberry sorbet mingle with blood orange for a lively, fruit-driven sparkler. $35

Bryn Mawr Vineyards Brut Rosé, Willamette Valley

Cedar and fresh rain open alongside lychee and raspberry on the nose. Energetic bubbles carry cherry lollipop and strawberry through a fruity, well-integrated mid-palate, with kumquat providing a brisk, citrusy burst on the lengthy, lingering close. $35

Knudsen Vineyards 2025 Rosé, Dundee Hills

Lemon, Bing cherry and minerality frame a nose of strawberries and cream. White grapefruit and cherry soda lead in the glass, building through a rich crescendo of lemonade and strawberries and cream before introducing an extended, crisp conclusion. $35

King Estate 2025 Rosé of Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

Cherry, bubble gum, violets and an unexpected note of maple syrup create an expressive, floral nose. The flavors shift gracefully– crushed shell, lime, jasmine tea and mandarin converge on a refreshing white ginger finale. A stimulating, distinctive sipper. $20

Lange Estate Winery 2025 Rosé of Pinot Noir, Dundee Hills

Strawberry leaf and grapefruit open with a note of fresh rain on the nose. Strawberry in multiple expressions– fresh, pie filling and custard– carries through the glass alongside Rainier cherry and Meyer lemon, finishing mouthwatering and clean. A love letter to the variety. $29

68 wines evaluated

Wineries: Want to see your brand on this page? Submit your wines to OWP, no fee. For details, email Michele Francisco at michele@oregonwinepress.com.

Requirements: Wine must be: 1) Produced by an Oregon winery (wineries from Washington side of Columbia Gorge AVA or Washington side of Walla Walla Valley AVA also allowed) ; 2) Currently available to consumers. Selection process: Led by a wine industry expert, the OWP tasting panel selects wines based on overall quality within their respective categories. Recommended wines are selected using a double-blind method and a multipoint ranking system for appearance, aroma, taste, balance and finish. To the best of our knowledge, they are currently available in the marketplace.