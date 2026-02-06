February 2, 2026

In Memoriam: Warren Dayle “Nick” Nicholas

Co-founder of Anam Cara Cellars and Nicholas Estate Vineyard

By Sheila Nicholas

Born on April 22, 1940, in Lodi, Calif., Warren Dayle “Nick” Nicholas was the eldest of three sons, and spent his early years on a 30-acre ranch where he milked cows before and after school. Nick landed his first job at Alpine Victor Brands, manufacturing hot dogs and excelled in track, football and 4-H. He graduated from Lodi Union High in 1958 and became the first in his family to attend college, graduating with a degree in Business from San Jose State in 1963.

A career in medical supply sales took Nick to Europe as a regional manager, where he played as much golf as he could across England and Scotland. It was in London that he met Sheila Macrae and they were married in Cambridge, Mass. on Memorial Day, 1981.

In 1983, Nick and Sheila moved west, eventually purchasing a restaurant in the Napa Valley where they traded pizzas for wine. Nick acquired an enviable cellar, which led to a quest for his own vineyard property. In 2001, an opportunity, in the form of a welcoming wine community, a sense of adventure, and the draw of Pinot Noir, enticed the couple to the Willamette Valley, where they settled in an overgrown orchard in the Chehalem Mountains above Newberg.

The family lived in the property’s original crumbling farmhouse and stored their Napa wines in the root cellar. Over time, they cleared the land for Nicholas Estate Vineyard and planted 30 acres to Pinot Noir and an acre each of Riesling and Gewürztraminer. Nick wasted no time learning to drive a tractor and spent countless hours tending his vines. In due course, his grapes found their way to many renowned wineries.

Nick’s wine brand, Anam Cara Cellars, took inspiration for the name from the book “Anam Cara, a book of Celtic Wisdom” by John O’Donohue and its message of connection between bonded souls, time and place. Anam Cara’s initial consultant winemaker was the late Aron Hess of Daedalus Cellars, and first vineyard consultant was Buddy Beck of Vineyard Management Services, or AVS. Since those very early days, Anam Cara wines were made by Michael Collier of 12th & Maple Wine Co., and NewGen and Atlas Vineyard Services.

The insights and expertise shared by Aron, Michael and Buddy stayed with Nick forever, instilling a deep respect for the vineyard and wines produced.

Nick loved to share the fruit of his labors, hosting wine club events, tastings, dinners, travelling across the US, and to export markets in Canada and China to spread the word about Oregon wines. He particularly enjoyed spending time with club members, many of whom became his friends.

At age 75, Nick stepped back from the tractor and passed the majority of the property to Rain Dance, which continues to farm it to organic standards. For three vintages, he purchased grapes from the renamed Grand Oak Vineyard while promptly planting additional Pinot Noir, Chardonnay and Riesling on his remaining five acres to continue the Estate wines for Anam Cara.

Nick will be remembered for his extra-dry martinis, direct and honest personality, deep love for his family, his storytelling, tenacity, and for never taking the easy route with his ventures.

He died peacefully on January 2, 2026, after a long illness with his family by his side. Nick is survived by Sheila, his wife of 45 years, daughter Heather (Richard) and son Mark. His brothers, Darvin (Susan) and Roger (Brenda) in Lodi, along with terrific nieces and nephews in California and the UK.

In May, he would have become a grandpa for the first time.

A Celebration of Nick’s Life is being planned in the Willamette Valley and details will be announced shortly.

In Nick’s memory, donations are suggested to the Rotary Club of Newberg Early Birds: www.tinyurl.com/NickNicholas.