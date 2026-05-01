May 1, 2026

Grilled Peach and Pinot Gris Summer Soup

This chilled grilled peach soup pairs beautifully with our 2024 Willamette Valley Pinot Gris. The caramelized peaches echo the wine’s peach notes, while fresh lemon juice highlights its bright green apple character. A touch of mascarpone adds richness, balanced by the wine’s crisp acidity and dry finish, with its subtle minerality keeping the pairing refreshing and vibrant.

Serves 2-3

INGREDIENTS

1 pound ripe peaches, halved and pitted

4 garlic cloves, roughly chopped

4 oz Pinot Gris

2–3 ounces mascarpone (depending on how creamy you want the soup)

1 lemon

Salt, to taste

Neutral oil (for cooking)

For Garnish

crème fraîche

fresh basil, chopped

1 pint of raspberries, frozen overnight and “shattered”

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat a grill or heat a cast-iron pan over medium-high heat. Lightly oil the surface. Place the peach halves cut-side down and cook until they develop caramelized grill marks or a deep golden sear, about 3-5 minutes. This step adds a smoky sweetness and complexity to the soup. Remove and roughly chop. In a medium saucepan, heat a small splash of oil over medium-low heat. Add the chopped garlic and cook gently for about 2 minutes, stirring often. Add the grilled peaches to the pan. Lightly mash them with a spoon to release their juices. Add the Pinot Gris and increase the heat slightly to medium. Let the wine simmer for about 2 minutes, scraping the pan to incorporate all the caramelized peach bits. This helps concentrate the flavor and cook off some of the alcohol. Add the mascarpone to the pan and stir until it begins to melt into the peaches. Transfer the mixture to a blender and blend until smooth. If the soup is very thick, add a little water until it reaches your desired consistency. Squeeze in fresh lemon juice a little at a time until the flavor feels bright and balanced. Season with salt to taste and allow to fully chill in the refrigerator. Top each bowl with a small dollop of crème fraîche, a sprinkle of chopped basil and a few shards of frozen raspberry. Gently tap them with the back of a spoon to create bright, jewel-like fragments.

Chef Jesus Natera is the executive chef at Sokol Blosser Winery. Originally from the small farm town of Dexter, New Mexico, where cows outnumber people, he joined the Sokol Blosser team in 2024. While he enjoys cooking in every season, summer holds a special place in his heart, especially being able to cook outdoors over an open fire. When he’s not creating seasonal dishes, you can often find him escaping to a secret camping spot in the breathtaking Columbia River Gorge, perched beside a cliff with sweeping views. The exact location remains top secret.