November 17, 2023

From Farm to Front Porch

Eating local produce and supporting nearby farmers has never been easier

Rogue Produce, Rogue Valley

Consider Rogue Produce your farmer’s market personal shopper. The company selects organically-grown produce for both members and non-members. Annual and monthly memberships include discounts, perks and waived delivery charges. Economy, omnivore and veggie bundles are delivered to residents of Ashland, Talent, Phoenix, Medford, Jacksonville, Eagle Point, White City and Gold Hill. Those living in Rogue River and Grants Pass can collect orders from a nearby drop-off site. Their website lists select sale items, along with coffee, cheese, pastries (including gluten-free options), meats, nuts, condiments and more. For less waste, opt for Rogue’s eco-friendly reduced plastic option when placing your order. www.rogueproduce.com

Lane County Bounty, Eugene/Springfield

Members of Lane County Bounty commit to a four-box minimum, delivered on a weekly or every other week schedule. Dedicated to supporting sustainable agriculture practices, the company lists the specialties of each farm, along with supplementary seasonal selections you can add to orders. With six Eugene and Springfield neighborhood pick up locations or a modest home delivery charge, access to locally-grown, certified organic produce has never been easier. Free local delivery for orders over $75. Order the basic produce or omnivore box, with coffee and eggs also available. www.lanecountybounty.com



Agricultural Connection, Bend

Agricultural Connection features small, standard and full harvest boxes filled with fruits and vegetables grown in Central Oregon, as well as the Southern Willamette Valley– most within 125 miles of Bend. Focused primarily on organic produce, they believe “our farmers are the heart and soul of our work.” Each week, box contents are posted on their website and available to pick up at two different locations. There is a small charge for home deliveries. Subscribers heading out of town can pause orders or gift their box to a friend. Add-ons include flour, eggs, coffee, beans, meat, even lip balm.

www.agriculturalconnections.com



Organics to You, Portland Metro

With a delivery area centered around Portland, spanning Wilsonville to Vancouver, Hillsboro to Canby, Organics to You builds all-veggie, all-fruit or mixed boxes in various sizes. Each week, contents are posted online. My orders are based on how much remains from my last delivery. Doing so helps me control– and eliminate– any excess that might otherwise go to waste. The company supplies produce add-ons, including: Asian, Latin, salad, grill, and, my favorite, cocktails. Dairy, meat, fish, coffee, bakery and pantry items are also available. Best of all? Everything is organic and there’s no commitment; order what you want when you need it. www.organicstoyou.com