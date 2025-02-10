January 31, 2025

February 2025 Cellar Selects: A Veritable Smorgasbord

Don't miss this enticing lineup of delightful reds

Cowin Family Wines 2020 Ribera Reserva, Columbia Valley (80% Tempranillo, 6% Malbec, 4% Merlot) (panel pick)

This red blend makes a bold statement with aromas of ripe fruits, warm spices and earthy mushrooms. The palate opens with rich, ripe flavors of blueberries, Marionberries, Cherries Jubilee and plums. Balanced tannins add structure while persistent notes of cigar box and coffee create a layered, memorable conclusion. $65

Silverback Estate Winery 2022 Ridge Runner Gamay Noir, Willamette Valley

Vibrant aromatics of damp cedar, violets and a whisper of smoky wood leap from the glass. Dark berries, cranberry and raspberry unite, producing a rich and full mouth-filling experience. The soft, approachable finish carries persistent berry notes with a touch of lingering tartness, leaving a graceful and satisfying impression. $32

Schnaer Family Wines 2023 Sangiovese, Columbia Valley

The nose is tickled by soft, inviting smells of elderberries, cranberries, sweet-tart cherries and a whiff of bay leaf. Each sip begins with a burst of ripe fruit: cranberry, loganberry and cherries commanding center stage. The bright entry, balanced by lively acidity, leads to an elegant finale with lively, juicy fruit notes. $23

Remy Wines 2021, Gold Star, Washington state (80% Sangiovese, 20% Lagrein)

Scents of boysenberry, stewed berries and loganberry greet the nose, forming an intricate, inviting bouquet. Tastes of berry medley are complemented by notes of candied holiday fruit. Bright acidity supplies balance while restrained tannins lend a smooth texture. An approachable gem: the candied, sweet finish leaves a polished, refined memory. $75

Bailey Family Wines 2018, Grenache, Swallow Hill Vineyard, Rogue Valley

Intriguing thyme and teakwood form a medley of savory spices with earthy undertones. Dense fruit flavors evolve into savory nuances of toasted pastry. Citrus zest accents elevate its structure, leading to a persistent, tart acidity joined by a delightful, puckering tension. $75

RAM Cellars 2022 Tempranillo, Sugarloaf Vineyard, Columbia Valley

Enchanting aromas of rare spices marry toasty oak wood. A touch of rhubarb adds a vibrant edge. The fragrance repeats on the palate, combining with ripe fruit and a chalky earthiness. Firm tannins deliver structure, suggesting excellent aging potential– a wine poised for development and refinement over time. $27

Terra Vina Wines 2022 Tempranillo, Columbia Valley

Whimsical aromas of cotton candy join fragrant orange blossoms and sun-ripened honeydew. The taste of lemon bars adds a sweet, tangy complexity while melon supplies a juicy fruitiness. Guava and nectarine contribute tropical and stone fruit flavors. Sweeter notes are balanced by a bright acidity, enlivening– and delighting– the palate. $39

Violet Vines 2022 Syrah, The Rocks District of Milton-Freewater

Ripe, intricate scents weave together toasty woods, forest floor earthiness, clove, and savory spices. Vivacious flavors of raspberry and tart blueberry unite with hints of gooseberry and strawberry. The finish, intricate and layered, showcases mineral notes, a whisper of tobacco and tannins– lending both balance and elegance. It has a sophisticated and striking profile from start to finish. $58

51 Weeks Winemaking 2022 Syrah, XL Vineyard, Walla Walla Valley

Bursting with ultra-ripe fruit smells of blueberry pie, boysenberries and hints of bramble, the extractive style showcases lush, ripe berry flavors. Nuances of toasted pastry and a touch of bay leaf add depth and intrigue. The tannins are well-controlled, delivering structure without overpowering the fruit. A long-lasting conclusion highlights the wine’s ripe character, making it both indulgent now and promisingly age-worthy. $63

Selection process: Led by a wine industry expert, the OWP tasting panel selects wines based on overall quality within their respective categories. Recommended wines are selected using a double-blind method and a multipoint ranking system for appearance, aroma, taste, balance and finish. To the best of our knowledge, they are currently available in the marketplace. Requirements: Wine must be: 1) Produced by an Oregon winery (wineries from Washington side of Columbia Gorge AVA or Washington side of Walla Walla Valley AVA also allowed) ; 2) Currently available to consumers.

121 wines evaluated