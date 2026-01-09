Course Correction

The Oregon Wine Symposium is where the Northwest wine industry comes together to address today’s challenges and shape tomorrow’s opportunities. Wine industry leaders will gain insights, inspiration, and connections across 2 days of educational seminars and the NW wine industry’s biggest trade show.

Newport’s Seafood and Wine Festival is the Pacific Northwest’s signature coastal celebration, featuring top regional wineries, fresh Oregon Coast seafood, a full raw bar, local chefs, artisan vendors, live music, and crowd favorite competitions in a waterfront setting. Fee: $Starting at $17

Truffle Foray & Truffle Luncheon Experience

Location: Estate in the Salem Hills, 8800 Enchanted Way SE Turner, OR 97392Link to book: https://www.exploretock.com/wvv/experience/584526/truffle-forayFor small groups of 2-8 peopleIntroducing our Truffle Foray, a new hands-on, guided experience that combines truffle hunting, wine pairings and forest immersion. Join us at 10:30 am on Fridays, January 9th through March 27th, 2026, at the Estate in ...