March 2, 2026

Braised Short Rib and Hand-cut Pappardelle

The plush dark fruit and warm spice in DANCIN's 2022 Sorella Barbera mirrors the richness of the braised short rib, while its natural acidity lifts the dish and keeps each bite balanced. Notes of black plum and subtle oak complement the savory sauce and fresh pasta, making this a seamless and comforting pairing from first sip to last bite.

Serves four

Ingredients

Barbera Braised Short Rib

• 4–6 each beef short ribs, bone-in

• 1 tablespoon kosher salt

• 1 tablespoon black pepper

• 1 teaspoon granulated garlic

• 1 teaspoon granulated onion

• 3 tablespoons grapeseed oil

• 1 yellow onion, diced

• 4 carrots, diced

• 1 teaspoon minced garlic

• ¼ cup tomato paste

• 3 cups DANCIN Sorella Barbera (or similar)

• 4 cups beef stock

• 3 sprigs thyme

• 2 bay leaves

• ½ cup shaved parmesan, for garnish

Fresh Pappardelle

• 2 cups all-purpose flour

• 3 eggs

• ½ teaspoon kosher salt

• 1½ teaspoons olive oil

Preparation

Make the Pasta: On a clean work surface, form flour into a well. Add eggs, olive oil, and salt. Mix with a fork, then bring together with your hands and knead until smooth, about 8–10 minutes. Wrap and rest for 30 minutes.

Roll & Cut: Roll dough through a pasta machine until thin (about setting 6). Lightly dust and cut into 1-inch-wide pappardelle. Portion into 4-ounce nests and refrigerate until ready to cook.

Season & Sear the Short Ribs: Combine salt, pepper, granulated garlic, and granulated onion. Season short ribs on all sides. Heat oil in a Dutch oven and sear ribs until browned. Remove and set aside.

Build the Braise: Add onion and carrots to the pot and cook until softened. Stir in garlic and tomato paste and cook briefly. Deglaze with DANCIN Sorella Barbera, scraping up any browned bits, and reduce by about half.

Braise: Add beef stock, thyme, and bay leaves. Return ribs to the pot, cover, and braise at 325°F for about 1½ hours, until very tender.

Finish the Sauce: Remove ribs and discard thyme and bay leaves. Simmer braising liquid and thicken slightly if desired. Shred short rib meat and return to the sauce or reserve separately.

Cook & Assemble: Cook pappardelle in well-salted boiling water until tender, about 3 minutes. Add pasta to a pan with warm braising sauce and shredded short rib. Toss gently with shaved Parmesan.

Serve: Plate warm and finish with additional Parmesan and fresh herbs.

Tony Zentgraf is classically trained at the Southern California School of Culinary Arts and brings more than 30 years of culinary experience to DANCIN Vineyards. His career has taken him through a wide range of cuisines and kitchens, shaping a thoughtful, ingredient-driven approach to food. Tony’s focus is on creating dishes that move in step with the wines—seasonal, balanced and designed to enhance the rhythm of the tasting experience. Each plate is crafted to highlight the character of the wine while reflecting the sense of place and hospitality at the heart of DANCIN.