July 31, 2026

August 2026 Cellar Selects: Summer Delights

OWP panel shares favorite wines for summer weather

Foris 2024 Estate Grown Riesling, Rogue Valley (panel pick)

Intensely aromatic with jasmine and white rose over a honeystick sweetness. The floral notes give way to honeydew, Meyer lemon and snow leopard melon. A chalky minerality and whisper of white ginger contribute additional lift. A touch of spritz brightens the entry before pivoting to a mouthwatering, dry ending. $19

Chris James Cellars 2023 Gewürztraminer, Willamette Valley

Candied ginger and gardenia lead on the nose, setting an aromatic, spiced tone. Vibrant and expressive, jasmine tea, cantaloupe and guava wed with candied orange and tiger melon. A burst of tropical fruit carries to a long, exuberant finish. $30

Rain Dance Vineyards 2024 Estate Riesling, Grand Oak Vineyard, Laurelwood District

A mineral-forward bouquet with wet cement and lemon establishes a clean, stony foundation before white grapefruit emerges. Precise and energetic, honeysuckle, orange zest and lemon-lime citrus flavors build across a taut frame. A lemonhead brightness emerges mid-sip, finishing long and mouthwatering. $32

Sokol Blosser Winery 2024 Estate Müller-Thurgau, Dundee Hills

Quiet and understated on the nose– wet cement, lemon and a hint of green grape. The flavors open with vivacious energy: bailan melon and lemon curd lead into honeycomb, with a bright key lime thread running through to a refreshing, tart finale. $35

RR 2025 Riesling, Ridgecrest Vineyard, Ribbon Ridge

A bouquet of orange blossom and kumquat open over a wood pulp earthiness. On the palate, stone fruit command the lead– white nectarine, peach and apricot– while Meyer lemon tangerine and honeysuckle supply a floral lift. The conclusion is long and generous. $40

King Estate 2024 Grüner Veltliner, Havlin Vineyard, Willamette Valley

Classic and expressive aromas of jasmine, honeysuckle and honeycomb layer over gravel dust and a subtle sawdust note. Bright and crisp, flavors of lemon-lime peel, white grapefruit and honeydew drive a clean, energetic mid-palate. Jasmine green tea adds a distinctive herbal thread to the extended, memorable mark. $28

St. Innocent Winery 2024 Riesling, Temperance Hill Vineyard, Eola-Amity Hills

Strikingly mineral on the nose– crushed shell, wood chips and stony depth, with almost no fruit expression at first. In the glass, the wine opens gradually: white grapefruit and honeysuckle emerge, followed by lemon-lime zest and green apple with a bright, candy-like pop. A touch of sweetness evolves into a very dry, persistent ending. $32

Airlie Winery 2025 Estate Müller-Thurgau, Willamette Valley

Exuberantly floral on the nose, with lemon verbena and gooseberry over nectarine and a fresh pine needle lift. Cotton candy grape and orange blossom flavors take center stage, with peach adding stone fruit richness. A sweet entry develops into a clean, gradual dryness. $20

Del Rio Vineyard 2023 Estate Grown Riesling, Rogue Valley

An intriguing nose– petrol and sawdust anchor classic Riesling character, with fresh rain, mandarin orange and a cotton candy sweetness. A flavor profile of orange peel, casaba melon and golden raisin develops across a medium-sweet frame, while lime zest keeps everything lively. Complex while also approachable, it’s an easy drinking wine with genuine depth. $21

Willamette Valley Vineyards 2024 Riesling, Willamette Valley

Unusually tropical for the variety– mango and starfruit dominate the nose alongside wood pulp and a Sauvignon Blanc-like energy. Flavors of lemongrass and gooseberry join golden raisin and a persistent starfruit brightness. A distinctive and unexpected expression of Oregon Riesling. $21

47 wines evaluated

Requirements: Wine must be: 1) Produced by an Oregon winery (wineries from Washington side of Columbia Gorge AVA or Washington side of Walla Walla Valley AVA also allowed); 2) Currently available to consumers. Selection process: Led by a wine industry expert, the OWP tasting panel selects wines based on overall quality within their respective categories. Recommended wines are selected using a double-blind method and a multipoint ranking system for appearance, aroma, taste, balance and finish. To the best of our knowledge, they are currently available in the marketplace.

Wineries: Want to see your brand on this page? Submit your wines to OWP, no fee. For details, email Michele Francisco at michele@oregonwinepress.com.