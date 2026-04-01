April 1, 2026

April 2026 Cellar Selects: Pinot Perspective

OWP panel shares favorite bottles of the variety

Croft Vineyards 2019 Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley (panel pick)

Baking spices and raspberry lead the nose, joined by savory notes of rosemary and thyme alongside earthy loam. The palate is light and bright, offering raspberry, mulberry and cherry cola with savory undertones. Black tea and a whisper of bacon fat add complexity, while distinct tannins and mouthwatering acidity keep the wine lively. $45

Silas Wines 2018 The Pearl Pinot Noir, Croft Vineyard, Willamette Valley

Maple syrup and burnt sugar aromas mingle with cherry pie filling, framboise and cranberry. Flavors of dark cherry and raspberry seed are joined by cranberry, Marionberry and brambleberry, with an earthy edge that becomes more pronounced over time in the glass. Silty tannins provide structure, and the finish lingers beautifully. $59

Winter’s Hill 2022 Reserve Pinot Noir, Dundee Hills

Forest floor and autumn leaves drift from the glass alongside red currant and dusty gravel notes. Light yet complex, this wine is both delicate and fuller-bodied. Tayberry, tart cherry and fresh raspberry pie crust define the palate, lifted by bright acidity. Sandy tannins frame flavors of mulberry and pomegranate. Decanting reveals additional layers in this nuanced Pinot. $70

Violet Vines Winery & Vineyards 2022 Andrew Block Single Clone 115 Pinot Noir, McMinnville

An earthy bouquet of bay leaf and incense stick unite with fruity strawberry and tart cherry. The scents echo on the juicy palate, combining with herbaceous strawberry leaf, wild mountain raspberry and cedarwood. This single-clone Pinot possesses both structure and brightness with an extended finish of drying tannins. $60

Domaine 524 2022 Boulette and the Beggars Pinot Noir, Eola-Amity Hills

Subtle menthol, forest floor, cherry and rooibos tea aromas. Opening with prickly tannins, red cherry takes center stage, joined by silty tannins and a parade of berries: tayberry, mulberry, cranberry and Marionberry. Subtle tartness and a plush, long finish make this an outstanding value.$36

Björnson Vineyard 2023 Reserve Pinot Noir, Björnson Vineyard, Eola-Amity Hills

Intriguing notes of mulberry, maple candy, marjoram and sandalwood on the nose. Each sip delivers cranberry sauce, raspberry, and raspberry coulis. Woody notes of Western red cedar and sandalwood supply added complexity. A memorable, well-crafted reserve bottling worthy of cellar aging. $50

Willamette Valley Vineyards 2022 Pinot Noir, Loeza Vineyard, Tualatin Hills

A remarkable medley of aromas: graham cracker, cherry jam, crème brûlée, pencil shavings and black soil greet the nose. Raspberry, dark and sour cherry supply a slightly bitter edge, as nutmeg, fresh sage and spicebox add nuance and complexity. The extended conclusion is memorable while also indicating aging potential.$80

Sun Break Wines 2022 Marie-Paule Reserve Pinot Noir, Cortell-Rose Vineyard, Eola-Amity Hills

A distinct expression of terroir with scents of wild plum, bacon, fenugreek seeds and strawberry. Light and delicate, flavors of strawberry, cola and summer savory lead the way. Cranberry and strawberry jam appear on the mid-palate, followed by red cherry and espresso, supported by structured popsicle stick tannins. $75

North Valley Vineyards 2023 Estate Pinot Noir, Yamhill Carlton

Aromatic notes of rhubarb, baking spices, hibiscus and forest floor delight the senses. Nutty and rich, distinguishing flavors of black cherry, blackstrap molasses and cocoa are joined by tart raspberry and pomegranate. Expect a well-structured Pinot with a tenacious finale that practically commands another sip. $75

48 wines evaluated

Requirements: Wine must be: 1) Produced by an Oregon winery (wineries from Washington side of Columbia Gorge AVA or Washington side of Walla Walla Valley AVA also allowed) ; 2) Currently available to consumers. Selection process: Led by a wine industry expert, the OWP tasting panel selects wines based on overall quality within their respective categories. Recommended wines are selected using a double-blind method and a multipoint ranking system for appearance, aroma, taste, balance and finish. To the best of our knowledge, they are currently available in the marketplace.

Wineries: Want to see your brand on this page? Submit your wines to OWP, no fee. For details, email Michele Francisco at michele@oregonwinepress.com.