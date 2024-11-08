November 1, 2024

Acknowledging Abundance

Gratitude can be gratifying

By Michele Francisco, OWP Editor

We live in an age of abundance. Why do many still feel unfulfilled? Societal norms make us covet more “stuff” and envy those who appear more wealthy or beautiful. If you experience feelings of dissatisfaction, I encourage you to practice gratitude. Studies find grateful people are happier, more generous and live longer. For something so simple, I call those wonderful “side effects.”

Practicing gratitude feels surprisingly easy. For example, you can maintain a journal and record moments of gratitude each day. Some keep a gratitude jar or box, filling it with handwritten notes throughout the week. If you’re feeling crafty or have children, create a tree with “leaves” comprised of positive observations and thoughts. Focusing on grateful thoughts while meditating or recording voice memos on your phone are other alternatives. Regardless of method, regularity remains key. For the greatest rewards, try making daily appreciation part of your routine. By doing so, you’ll notice more positivity during your day. The result? A happier you.

Take time to acknowledge small pleasures. I admire the butterflies flitting together in an aerial dance. This time each year, I am dazzled by the brilliant colors before tree leaves fall to the ground.

Express gratitude to those around you. I hug my partner and text heart emojis to my mom. When out for a walk, I compliment neighbors with beautiful yards.

Recognize abundance. Savoring a glass of wine, creating a meal and lingering in bed on Sunday mornings are all modest ways to appreciate what you have.

If you seek more happiness, it’s vitally important to appreciate yourself, others and the world around you. While our routines can be busy– even overwhelming– I hope you make time for a few minutes of gratitude each day. Doing so can significantly boost your mood, transforming feelings of frustration to contentment.

And, as we know, practice makes perfect.

Michele Francisco spent her childhood reading and writing, eventually graduating from UCLA with an English degree. She attended graphic design school and began a career in design and marketing. After moving to Oregon in 2010, Michele studied wine at Chemeketa Community College and began Winerabble, a Northwest-focused wine blog. She has been a cheerleader for Oregon wine since her arrival.