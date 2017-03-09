December 13, 2016

goPuff Launches goBooze in Portland

Launch Date: Monday, December 12, 2016

Monday, December 12, 2016 Delivery Zone: Portland, OR

Portland, OR Delivery Times: 10am – 10pm

10am – 10pm Promotions: Every order comes with a free shot glass (while supplies last)

How It Works: All goBooze orders are accessible through the goPuff mobile app (iOS and Android) or website. Type in your address and scroll through a wide range of products across 20 categories from beer, wine, snacks, groceries, household goods, office supplies, pet supplies and more. goBooze has a flat $1.95 delivery charge, which is waived for orders over $49, with zero surcharges.

About goBooze: goBooze is an on-demand alcohol delivery service and subsidiary of goPuff, an on-demand convenience store delivery service. goPuff is an on-demand convenience store delivery service. Philadelphia-based goPuff warehouses more than 3,000 products – ranging from snacks, drinks and ice cream to home goods, pet supplies and electronics – delivered in 30 minutes or less. It currently serves 13 major U.S. markets, including Austin, TX; Boston, MA; Chicago, IL; Denver, CO; Manayunk, PA; New York, NY; Philadelphia, PA; Phoenix, AZ; Portland, OR; Seattle, WA; State College, PA; Tucson, AZ; Washington, DC; goPuff also offers on-demand alcohol deliveries in select markets through its goBeer and goBooze subsidiaries.

What makes goPuff unique from other delivery services is that it has local warehouses in every city, stocked with inventory, allowing the company to control the experience and bring products directly to the customer. This means faster and more cost-efficient delivery as goPuff does not depend on other stores to operate. The startup is extremely popular among college students and millennials, and has already attracted Snoop Dogg and players on the Philadelphia 76ers as customers, with revenue increasing 25% month-over-month. goPuff closed its Series A round at $8.25 million in June 2016.

About the Founders : The startup was co-founded in 2013 by Rafael Ilishayev and Yakir Gola, two Drexel University undergraduates, who initially delivered only 50 basic products before pivoting the company to a full, on-demand convenience store and alcohol delivery service in 2014.