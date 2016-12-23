July 26, 2016

VingDirect Announces Launch of the Tasting Room Performance Tracker for the Wine Industry

Sebastopol, CA – VingDirect today announced the launch of the Tasting Room Performance Tracker. VingDirect’s Tasting Room Performance Tracker provides wineries with results driven data including salesperson performance tracking and tasting room benchmarking. This online tool was built to track performance in the tasting room.

“VingDirect was created to help family wineries by providing tools and services focused on growing direct to consumer wine sales,” says Tammy Boatright, Founder/President of VingDirect. “The Tasting Room Performance Tracker’s cutting edge technology gives winery owners and tasting room managers the information needed to make important business decisions.”

“VingDirect’s Tasting Room Performance Tracker gives our managers immediate feedback on current tasting room performance, in addition to a historical perspective. The Performance Tracker allows our employees to monitor their own personal performance daily,” stated Clay Mauritson, Owner/Winemaker of Mauritson Family Winery.

VingDirect works with family wineries nationwide who recognize the importance of focusing on increasing direct to consumer sales. On average, wineries that have used the Tasting Room Performance Tracker have seen a 35% increase in tasting room wine sales and a 70% increase in wine club member signups.

VingDirect is dedicated to helping wineries meet their goals which include acquiring new customers, creating loyalty with existing customers, and growing direct to consumer sales. For the price of a case of wine the Tasting Room Performance Tracker is an online tool that has a clear and quick return on investment.

About VingDirect

VingDirect is focused on helping family wineries grow direct to consumer sales. VingDirect’s Tasting Room Performance Tracker provides wineries with a view of actionable metrics. The benchmarking tracker is the only one in the wine industry and allows VingDirect members to benchmark their tasting room performance against their winery peers.