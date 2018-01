January 1, 2018

Top Stories of 2017

Picture-Perfect Picking | The excellent harvest of 2017.

Wine Country Cannabis | Trades intersect in Southern Oregon.

Gearing Up to Go Dark | Solar eclipse mania among the vines.

Disappearing Act | Accord tries saving Oregon white oak.

Taint the Grapes | It’s smoke from a wild fire season.

