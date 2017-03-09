Top Stories of 2016
¡Salud! Celebrates Silver
Vineyard worker healthcare program stronger than ever at 25
READ MORE>>
Haul in the Family
California wine giant continues acquisitions
READ MORE>>
Talking Terroir
International terroir congress in Oregon
READ MORE>>
Extracurricularly Spectacular
Marshall Davis owner competes in U.S. Open
READ MORE>>
Scott Wright captures Burgundy in film
READ MORE>>
A Fruitful ‘15
Source releases Oregon vineyard/winery census
READ MORE>>
Breaking into China
Exporter/importer starts small in big market
READ MORE>>
Three for 30
Eola Hills Wine Cellars
Since 1986, Eola Hills Wine Cellars has been steadily growing into what is now an internationally distributed label with six vineyards, 100 planted acres and an annual production of 93,000 cases.
READ MORE>>
International Pinot Noir Celebration
Fans of Oregon’s most celebrated varietal have gathered on the grounds of McMinnville’s Linfield College to revel in all things Pinot for the last three decades.
READ MORE>>
Joe Dobbes, Winemaker
Joe Dobbes’ knack for enterprise, evident even from an early age, is the defining characteristic for the winemaker who celebrated 30 years in the business in 2016.
READ MORE>>
2016 Grand Openings
Bravura Cellars
108 S. College Street, Newberg
Born and raised in Albany, Steve Saxton, alongside his partner, Luci Serrato, present their California-grown big reds — only 300 cases made — to the Willamette Valley via their new downtown Newberg tasting room. www.bravuracellars.com
READ MORE>>
Coleman Vineyard The Gallery at Ten Oaks
801 S.W. Baker Street, McMinnville
In addition to the Coleman’s estate in the foothills of McMinnville, the family has opened a second tasting room at The Gallery at Ten Oaks — across from Linfield — where guests can enjoy local art, as well. www.colemanwine.com
Gypsy Dancer Estates
143 E. Main Street, Carlton
Gypsy Dancer is back and now in downtown Carlton. Owner Christine Andrus has created an elegant, rustic space — formerly occupied by K&M Wines, now down the block — perfect for tasting her lineup of Pinots. www.gypsydancerestates.com
Lange & Company
110-A S.W. Seventh Street, Dundee
The Lange family moved their Domaine Trouvére tasting room one block east, into the Dundee Bistro complex, and re-opened as Lange & Company. Its tasting menu includes Rhône and Spanish varietal wines, plus espresso, tea, pastries and light lunch items. www.langeandco.com
Youngberg Hill Event Center
10660 S.W. Youngberg Hill Road, McMinnville
Youngberg Hill Vineyards added yet another attraction to its scenic hill-top property. The winery/inn now boasts an indoor/outdoor event center allowing for year-round rentals accommodating up to 350 people. www.youngberghill.com
READ MORE>>
Pike Road Wines
105 W. Main Street, Carlton
Elk Cove’s new sister brand, Pike Road Wines, opened its own tasting room inside the historic Carlton State Bank & Savings with its original bank vault filled with additional wine gems from winemaker Adam Campbell. www.pikeroadwines.com
READ MORE>>
J.L. Kiff Vineyard
13546 N.W. Willis Road, McMinnville
Overlooking the vines, J.L. Kiff’s new tasting room veranda offers stunning scenery, genuine hospitality and home-grown wines. www.jlkiff.com
Purple Hands Winery
1200 N. Highway 99W, Dundee
Cody Wright’s new winery/tasting room on Dundee’s main drag makes a bold statement with its modern red exterior and sustainable sensibilities, including repurposed metal and wood, plus other green features. www.purplehandswine.com
READ MORE>>
Hazelfern Cellars
4008 N.E. Zimri Drive, Newberg
Next to their charming farmhouse, former Portlanders Bryan and Laura Laing reimagined a never-been-used equestrian center into a cozy, rustic winery/ tasting room for their new brand, Hazelfern Cellars. www.hazelferncellars.com
READ MORE>>
Urban Cork
330 N. Fir Street, Medford
Linda Donovan of Pallet Wine Company gives downtown Medford a boost with the city’s first wine bar, which includes beer on tap, made-to-order Italian sodas, small-plates food menu and live music on the weekends. www.theurbancork.com
READ MORE>>
Copper Belt Winery
1937 Main Street, Baker City
The Cook family welcomes visitors to Baker City to taste the latest from Copper Belt inside the winery’s new downtown tasting room. Choose from Snake River Valley, Willamette Valley and Columbia Valley selections. www.copperbeltwinery.com
READ MORE>>