January 2, 2017

Top Stories of 2016

¡Salud! Celebrates Silver

Vineyard worker healthcare program stronger than ever at 25

Haul in the Family

California wine giant continues acquisitions

Talking Terroir

International terroir congress in Oregon

Extracurricularly Spectacular

Marshall Davis owner competes in U.S. Open

Scott Wright captures Burgundy in film

A Fruitful ‘15

Source releases Oregon vineyard/winery census

Breaking into China

Exporter/importer starts small in big market

Three for 30

Eola Hills Wine Cellars

Since 1986, Eola Hills Wine Cellars has been steadily growing into what is now an internationally distributed label with six vineyards, 100 planted acres and an annual production of 93,000 cases.

International Pinot Noir Celebration

Fans of Oregon’s most celebrated varietal have gathered on the grounds of McMinnville’s Linfield College to revel in all things Pinot for the last three decades.

Joe Dobbes, Winemaker

Joe Dobbes’ knack for enterprise, evident even from an early age, is the defining characteristic for the winemaker who celebrated 30 years in the business in 2016.

2016 Grand Openings

Bravura Cellars

108 S. College Street, Newberg

Born and raised in Albany, Steve Saxton, alongside his partner, Luci Serrato, present their California-grown big reds — only 300 cases made — to the Willamette Valley via their new downtown Newberg tasting room. www.bravuracellars.com

Coleman Vineyard The Gallery at Ten Oaks

801 S.W. Baker Street, McMinnville

In addition to the Coleman’s estate in the foothills of McMinnville, the family has opened a second tasting room at The Gallery at Ten Oaks — across from Linfield — where guests can enjoy local art, as well. www.colemanwine.com

Gypsy Dancer Estates

143 E. Main Street, Carlton

Gypsy Dancer is back and now in downtown Carlton. Owner Christine Andrus has created an elegant, rustic space — formerly occupied by K&M Wines, now down the block — perfect for tasting her lineup of Pinots. www.gypsydancerestates.com

Lange & Company

110-A S.W. Seventh Street, Dundee

The Lange family moved their Domaine Trouvére tasting room one block east, into the Dundee Bistro complex, and re-opened as Lange & Company. Its tasting menu includes Rhône and Spanish varietal wines, plus espresso, tea, pastries and light lunch items. www.langeandco.com

Youngberg Hill Event Center

10660 S.W. Youngberg Hill Road, McMinnville

Youngberg Hill Vineyards added yet another attraction to its scenic hill-top property. The winery/inn now boasts an indoor/outdoor event center allowing for year-round rentals accommodating up to 350 people. www.youngberghill.com

Pike Road Wines

105 W. Main Street, Carlton

Elk Cove’s new sister brand, Pike Road Wines, opened its own tasting room inside the historic Carlton State Bank & Savings with its original bank vault filled with additional wine gems from winemaker Adam Campbell. www.pikeroadwines.com

J.L. Kiff Vineyard

13546 N.W. Willis Road, McMinnville

Overlooking the vines, J.L. Kiff’s new tasting room veranda offers stunning scenery, genuine hospitality and home-grown wines. www.jlkiff.com

Purple Hands Winery

1200 N. Highway 99W, Dundee

Cody Wright’s new winery/tasting room on Dundee’s main drag makes a bold statement with its modern red exterior and sustainable sensibilities, including repurposed metal and wood, plus other green features. www.purplehandswine.com

Hazelfern Cellars

4008 N.E. Zimri Drive, Newberg

Next to their charming farmhouse, former Portlanders Bryan and Laura Laing reimagined a never-been-used equestrian center into a cozy, rustic winery/ tasting room for their new brand, Hazelfern Cellars. www.hazelferncellars.com

Urban Cork

330 N. Fir Street, Medford

Linda Donovan of Pallet Wine Company gives downtown Medford a boost with the city’s first wine bar, which includes beer on tap, made-to-order Italian sodas, small-plates food menu and live music on the weekends. www.theurbancork.com

Copper Belt Winery

1937 Main Street, Baker City

The Cook family welcomes visitors to Baker City to taste the latest from Copper Belt inside the winery’s new downtown tasting room. Choose from Snake River Valley, Willamette Valley and Columbia Valley selections. www.copperbeltwinery.com

