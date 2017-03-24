Spring into Supper
Welcome the new season with an inspiring menu
Roast Leg of Lamb with Pancetta and Rosemary Stuffing served with Cumberland Sauce
Yields 10–12 portions
Wine Pairing: Zinfandel
INGREDIENTS
7–9 pound boneless leg of lamb
1 medium onion, diced
5 cloves fresh garlic, minced
6–8 cloves fresh garlic, whole
¼ cup fresh rosemary leaves, minced
6–8 fresh rosemary sprigs, 1-inch long
½ pound pancetta, diced
1 cup Panko breadcrumbs
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
1 egg
* salt and pepper, to taste
¼ cup olive oil
1–2 pounds small potatoes, optional
METHOD
- Pre-heat oven to 400°F.
- Heat sauté pan over medium heat; add pancetta and render — cook and melt the fat — until slightly crisp. Remove from pan, leaving behind fat from meat.
- Add diced onion and minced garlic to pan; cook until slightly brown and tender, about 5 minutes. Add minced rosemary; continue cooking 1 minute. Remove from heat; let cool slightly.
- Add Dijon mustard, breadcrumbs and egg; stir until well-combined. Season breadcrumb mixture with salt and pepper.
- Open de-boned lamb leg on cutting board with de-boned side facing up; season well with salt and pepper. Spread de-boned area with even layer of stuffing. Roll lamb around stuffing; tie leg closed securely using kitchen twine.
- Using paring knife, pierce exterior of lamb leg 6 to 8 times; insert garlic clove and rosemary sprig deep into each hole. Season exterior with salt and pepper; rub with olive oil.
- Place leg on roasting rack — or on top of small potatoes on a roasting rack — and place in pre-heated 400°F oven; roast for 15 minutes or until exterior is golden brown.
- Reduce temperature to 325°F; continue roasting — 15 to 20 minutes per pound — until internal temperature of thickest part of leg reaches 125°F.
- Remove from oven; tent foil over leg lightly and allow to rest 30 to 45 minutes. Do not skip this step or juice will run out.
- Remove twine, slice and serve.
Cumberland Sauce
Yields 8 servings
INGREDIENTS
½ medium lemon, zested and juiced
1 orange, medium, zested and juiced
½ cup red currant jelly
3 ounces Port-style wine
1½ teaspoon mustard powder
1½ teaspoon ground ginger
METHOD
- In small saucepan over medium-low heat, melt red currant jelly with Port-style wine.
- Add mustard, ginger, lemon juice, lemon zest, orange juice and orange zest to saucepan; whisk to combine. Simmer 5 minutes. Cumberland sauce should be served at room temperature and stores well in refrigerator for up to two weeks.
Spring Pea and Mint Risotto with Grana Padano
Yields 4 portions
Wine Pairing: Pinot Noir Rosé
INGREDIENTS
1 tablespoon butter
1 tablespoon olive oil
½ cup yellow onion, diced
½ cup Arborio rice
1 cup white wine
4 cups vegetable stock
1 cup spring peas, shelled and puréed
1 cup spring peas, shelled
½ cup Grana Padano cheese, grated
4 tablespoons butter, cut in small pieces
4 tablespoons fresh mint, minced
1 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped
* salt and pepper, to taste
METHOD
- Heat butter and oil in heavy sauté pan. Add onion; cook until clear — do not brown.
- Add rice; cook until slightly browning and has absorbed oil — about 3 minutes.
- Add wine; stir until absorbed and then begin adding hot stock, 1 cup at a time while stirring constantly until absorbed before adding additional stock to rice. Process will take 20 to 30 minutes. Use as much stock as needed to reach proper consistency — rice tender yet chewy with a porridge texture.
- When rice is almost al dente — to the tooth, should be tender with firm center — add pea purée and whole peas; stir until heated/cooked.
- Remove pan from heat; add cheese, butter, mint and parsley. Season with salt and pepper. Garnish and serve immediately.
Asparagus with Toasted Garlic Chips
Yields 4 servings
Wine Pairing: Sauvignon Blanc
INGREDIENTS:
2 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons olive oil
4 cloves garlic, slivered
20 asparagus spears, tough ends removed
METHOD
- In pot of boiling, salted water, add asparagus; cook until al dente, 2 to 3 minutes.
- While asparagus is boiling; heat butter and oil until sizzling in heavy sauté pan.
- Add garlic; stir until toasted, 1 to 2 minutes. Add asparagus and thoroughly reheat.
- Season well with salt and freshly ground pepper. Serve immediately.