Spring into Supper

The Carlton Winemakers Studio will be pairing Dukes Family Vineyard 2013 Charlotte Pinot noir with mushroom-infused bruschetta bites in the tasting room all day. The 2013 Charlotte offers a pleasing visual in the glass, exhibiting a lovely crimson with violet undertones. offers a pleasing visual in the glass, exhibiting a lovely crimson with violet undertones. The cost is $20 per person (complimentary ...

ALLORO’S LOCAL PARINGS: Oregon Chefs, Alloro wines

Join us for this new monthly program where we celebrate our Local Chefs and their wonderful cuisine! Each month, our Winemaker will be working with a local Chef to dream up a beautiful and delicious “Single Bite”, with the goal of creating a perfect pairing with a select Alloro wine. Complimentary with our standard tasting fee of $20/person.